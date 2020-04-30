Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Madhuri Dixit Nene mourn the death of Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor had been suffering from leukemia for the past two years.. The actor even received the same treatment for over a year in New York and returned to India in September of last year. But since February of this year, his health began to deteriorate again. Rishi Kapoor was hospitalized in Mumbai and passed away earlier today. Many stars turned to social media to express their pain.

Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and many others posted photos with the actor and sent their sincere condolences to the family. Take a look at their posts below.

