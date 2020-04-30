A ton of Covid-19 documentaries are in the works

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Do you know what I would love to see now? A movie about covid-19. Or better yet, how about 20 movies on covid-19!

There are currently at least 20 documentaries in progress on the virus, as reported in a piece by Chris Lee from Vulture, which includes a covid-19-related project for the Quibi moving platform and a Ron Howard documentary for National Geographic on World Central Kitchen. The list takes a broad approach to the effects of the virus, with some projects focused on the food industry and suppliers, while others take a daily video approach using collaborators in various countries.

Some directors tell Vulture that, although several projects are underway, streaming services aren't exactly enthusiastic about the material, indicating that "there may be a less robust market for coronavirus-related nonfiction features once that the quarantine measures be lifted. " "I've heard the argument that no one will want to see anything about covid when this is over, "says documentary filmmaker Laura Gabbert." I don't think so. "

Personally, I am much more concerned with fictional covid-19 movies that we'll get once this is done, seeing how Contagion it became a kind of bible for viewers and the media trying to understand what was happening. So far I have found relief in pandemic books and movies, but I'm not so sure I feel the same way about seeing Hollywood stylize the pandemic for financial gain.