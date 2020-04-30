A parks and recreation special could not have been better

Not since the death of Lil & # 39; Sebastian have we cried so much for Parks and Recreation.
A parks and recreation special I was not sad in any way, and it was actually a very positive half hour despite being in these current anxiety provoking times. But after we saw Bobby Newport (Paul Rudd) read a message from Leslie Knope and the song started, tears fell. Then Adam Scott appeared on screen, pulling out a copy of Cones of Dunshire and the main character from his plasticine masterpiece with Dunshire-themed plans for a new story, and it didn't immediately matter a bit that everyone was just in video chat in the actors' houses. Or sheds.
The episode started by letting us into one of Leslie Knope's night phone trees as she is desperately trying to keep in touch with all her friends. After talking to Ben (who was at home, while Leslie was in his office), he called Ron, who was not happy to talk to everyone every night.
Ron was supposed to call Garry, but instead he called April, who revealed that she and Andy had put all of their things in trash bags and every day, she only uses the first five things she takes out.
Andy then joined the call from the shed, where he had been trapped for two days after being locked up, and no, April will not let him out.
"Oh Ron, Burt Macklin, FBI, you don't need anyone to help you escape a miserable shed."
April and Andy also refused to call Garry, and called Ann and Chris instead. They explained that Ann is helping as a nurse, so Chris and the children stay in one part of the house while she isolates herself in another. Meanwhile, Chris is donating blood four times a week because the CDC has asked him to, due to how healthy he is.
Tom chimed in from "Bali,quot; because that is where he was supposed to be during his book tour, and called Donna, who then changed her background to fake Bali as well while talking about her school teacher husband and her online classes.
Donna eventually called Garry and tricked Leslie into joining the call, and poor Mayor Garry had to deal with the backlash over the cancellation of the annual "Pawnee Popsicle Lick n & # 39; Pass,quot;. Then, of course, he accidentally turned on the face filters.
To help Garry with the stubborn citizens of Pawnee, Leslie and Ben advocated for mental health on a small media tour in Pawnee Today with Joan Calamezzo (who is not doing well) and You already heard with Perd with Perd Hapley, with commercials for the fragrance that kills Dennis Feinstein's "Miracule Cure,quot; virus, Jeremy Jamm's home delivery and Jean-Ralphio's phone number, because he now has a lot of money after being run over for a car and you can buy advertising space.
Johnny Karate also made an appearance on You already heard with Perd, where he revealed that he had never washed his hands before.
Leslie then connected with Ron again, who revealed that he and Diane had found Tammy 2 lurking outside their home, so she is now tied up in Ron's garage. But also, Leslie feels sad because she can't go out with all her friends.
And so, Ron organized a group call with the entire gang, with a presentation of "Bye Bye Lil & # 39; Sebastian,quot; led by Andy.
Ben still doesn't get it, but boy, does he have us. It was perfect.
Parks and Recreation broadcast on NBC. To donate to Feeding America, click here.
