A parks and recreation special could not have been better

Not since the death of Lil & # 39; Sebastian have we cried so much for Parks and Recreation.

A parks and recreation special I was not sad in any way, and it was actually a very positive half hour despite being in these current anxiety provoking times. But after we saw Bobby Newport (Paul Rudd) read a message from Leslie Knope and the song started, tears fell. Then Adam Scott appeared on screen, pulling out a copy of Cones of Dunshire and the main character from his plasticine masterpiece with Dunshire-themed plans for a new story, and it didn't immediately matter a bit that everyone was just in video chat in the actors' houses. Or sheds.

The episode started by letting us into one of Leslie Knope's night phone trees as she is desperately trying to keep in touch with all her friends. After talking to Ben (who was at home, while Leslie was in his office), he called Ron, who was not happy to talk to everyone every night.