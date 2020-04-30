A new type of blood test can help diagnose cancer before symptoms appear – BGR

Johns Hopkins University researchers helped develop a blood test that can detect cancers before the patient becomes symptomatic.

The test, which is still in development, will not be ready for widespread use for some time, it detected cancers that other detection methods did not detect.

However, it also produced false positives and false negatives.

In the battle against cancer, timing is everything. Early detection of disease can be the difference between life and death, so as detection technology becomes more accurate, more lives can be saved. In addition to the actual treatment of the disease, the moment with which it is discovered is the most important variable to determine the outcome of a patient.

Now, Johns Hopkins University researchers have developed a blood test that they say could help detect cancers before patients even begin to experience symptoms. It would be the best evaluation tool, and is the subject of a new research paper published in the journal. Science.

The new type of blood test isn't exactly ready for the mainstream, but the first results are promising. The researchers say that when applied to a set of blood samples and a standard screening method, the system was able to find 100% more cancers than the typical screening procedure alone. That sounds like really amazing news, but there is a catch.

The new blood test, while powerful, is not as accurate as doctors would probably prefer. In fact, it didn't actually detect more cancers than it found, meaning that if used as the only detection method, it would drop dramatically. However, so-called "liquid biopsies,quot; still show incredible promise as a complementary screening method, and as the technology becomes more and more accurate, it could become a first-line screening option.

For the study, the researchers recruited approximately 10,000 women between the ages of 65 and 75. None of the women had a history of cancer. Over the course of a year, the women were regularly screened using traditional blood tests and detection measures. Finally, 96 of the participants were diagnosed with some form of cancer. Typical screening methods, such as mammograms, accounted for 24 of the diagnoses, while blood tests detected 26 of the cancers. The other 46 cases were discovered in a variety of other ways unrelated to the study.

Therefore, the test was useful for a significant number of patients. That is good. However, it also produced a series of false positives that led some of the women to undergo additional scans that were ultimately unnecessary.

Obviously there is some work to be done here. The researchers quickly point out that this system is not something you will see in your doctor's office next week … or even next year. Once the test is at a point where its creators are confident in its ability to save lives, it will still need to be cleared by the FDA.

Image Source: Pius Koller / imageBROKER / REX / Shutterstock