A complete history of Kardashians' gala appearances

The Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to deliver an important Met Gala moment.
Over the years we have seen Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner Jump on the red carpet at the New York fashion event on the first Monday in May. Last year, all four attended the 2019 Met Gala beside Kanye West, Travis Scott and Corey's bet.
Kim made her first appearance at the Met Gala in 2013, when she was pregnant with her first child and Kanye's, northwest. the keeping up with the Kardashians star hit the red carpet in the 2013 Met Gala in a Givenchy floral dress, which was designed by a family friend Riccardo Tisci.
The following year, Kendall attended his first Met Gala alongside Kimye. For him 2014 Met Gala fashion event, the supermodel donned a Topshop dress combined with beautiful Chopard jewelry.
Kim and Kendall joined their mother Kris in the Met Gala 2015, while Kylie joined the team the following year, making her debut in the 2016 Met Gala.
While the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely, we are taking a journey down the fashion road with the Kardashian-Jenner squad.
Check out the family's stunning Met Gala style in the gallery below!
Larry Busacca / Getty Images
Kim Kardashian (2013)
George Pimentel / WireImage
Kendall Jenner (2014)
Richard Young / Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian (2014)
Larry Busacca / Getty Images
Kendall Jenner (2015)
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Kim Kardashian (2015)
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Kris Jenner (2015)
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Kylie Jenner (2016)
Andrew H. Walker / REX / Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner (2016)
Andrew H. Walker / REX / Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian (2016)
Larry Busacca / Getty Images
Kris Jenner (2016)
David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner (2017)
Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian (2017)
J. Kempin / Getty Images
Kendall Jenner (2017)
Dia Dipasupil / WireImage
Kim Kardashian (2018)
Dia Dipasupil / WireImage
Kendall Jenner (2018)
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Kylie Jenner (2018)
David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian (2019)
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Kendall Jenner (2019)
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Kylie Jenner (2019)
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Kris Jenner (2019)
