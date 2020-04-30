A complete history of Kardashians' gala appearances

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>A complete history of Kardashians' gala appearances
%MINIFYHTML891a3a2a1737a1935cb92db2ce3ab7f814%

The Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to deliver an important Met Gala moment.

Over the years we have seen Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner Jump on the red carpet at the New York fashion event on the first Monday in May. Last year, all four attended the 2019 Met Gala beside Kanye West, Travis Scott and Corey's bet.

Kim made her first appearance at the Met Gala in 2013, when she was pregnant with her first child and Kanye's, northwest. the keeping up with the Kardashians star hit the red carpet in the 2013 Met Gala in a Givenchy floral dress, which was designed by a family friend Riccardo Tisci.

The following year, Kendall attended his first Met Gala alongside Kimye. For him 2014 Met Gala fashion event, the supermodel donned a Topshop dress combined with beautiful Chopard jewelry.

Kim and Kendall joined their mother Kris in the Met Gala 2015, while Kylie joined the team the following year, making her debut in the 2016 Met Gala.

While the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely, we are taking a journey down the fashion road with the Kardashian-Jenner squad.

Check out the family's stunning Met Gala style in the gallery below!

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian (2013)

Kendall Jenner, Met Gala 2014, Kardashian Widget, 2014, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

George Pimentel / WireImage

Kendall Jenner (2014)

Kim Kardashian West, Met Gala 2014, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Richard Young / Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian (2014)

Kendall Jenner, Met Gala 2015, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Kendall Jenner (2015)

Kim Kardashian West, Met Gala 2015, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Kim Kardashian (2015)

Kris Jenner, Met Gala 2015

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kris Jenner (2015)

Kylie Jenner, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner (2016)

Kendall Jenner, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Andrew H. Walker / REX / Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner (2016)

Kim Kardashian, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Andrew H. Walker / REX / Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian (2016)

Kris Jenner, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Kris Jenner (2016)

Kylie Jenner, 2017 Arrived Gala Arrivals, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner (2017)

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian (2017)

Kendall Jenner, Met Gala 2017, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

J. Kempin / Getty Images

Kendall Jenner (2017)

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

Kim Kardashian (2018)

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

Kendall Jenner (2018)

Kylie Jenner, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Widget, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner (2018)

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian (2019)

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

Kendall Jenner (2019)

Kylie Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

Kylie Jenner (2019)

Kris Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Kris Jenner (2019)

Look at the E! The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments Special Monday, May 4 at 11 p.m., only on E!

%MINIFYHTML891a3a2a1737a1935cb92db2ce3ab7f815%

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here