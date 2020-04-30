A complete history of Kardashians' gala appearances

The Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to deliver an important Met Gala moment.

Over the years we have seen Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner Jump on the red carpet at the New York fashion event on the first Monday in May. Last year, all four attended the 2019 Met Gala beside Kanye West, Travis Scott and Corey's bet.

Kim made her first appearance at the Met Gala in 2013, when she was pregnant with her first child and Kanye's, northwest. the keeping up with the Kardashians star hit the red carpet in the 2013 Met Gala in a Givenchy floral dress, which was designed by a family friend Riccardo Tisci.

The following year, Kendall attended his first Met Gala alongside Kimye. For him 2014 Met Gala fashion event, the supermodel donned a Topshop dress combined with beautiful Chopard jewelry.

Kim and Kendall joined their mother Kris in the Met Gala 2015, while Kylie joined the team the following year, making her debut in the 2016 Met Gala.