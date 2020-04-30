733 new cases identified – Up News Info

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 55 new deaths and 733 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That's about 800 fewer new infections than announced on Wednesday.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, noted that Wednesday's number included results from new tests in institutional settings and also a delay in test results over the weekend, which probably explains fluctuation.

To date, the county has identified 23,182 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,111 deaths from the virus.

Those numbers came the same day the CDC released a three-step "US Reopening Decision Tool" to clean and disinfect public places. That guide comes down to roughly 1.) determining what needs to be cleaned 2.) cleaning using the appropriate disinfectant and 3.) maintaining and reviewing these practices.

By contrast, California Governor Gavin Newsom closed all Orange County beaches on Thursday, citing photos and widespread reports of crowds in the sand during the heat wave last weekend, especially in Newport Beach.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that free coronavirus testing will be available to all Los Angeles residents. Testing is made possible by a partnership with Sean Penn's CORE organization, which has been independently establishing testing sites in Los Angeles for the past few weeks.

Garcetti said this would make Los Angeles the first city in the United States to offer free coronavirus testing to all residents, whether they experience symptoms or not. Garcetti later expanded the tests to include all residents of L.A. County.

Plus…