7.5 million small businesses at risk of closing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Small business owners have faced their own special set of challenges in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many have closed, some continued to operate with dramatically reduced revenues, and others, like Luis Luna, say things have been so difficult that they could be forced to close forever.

"The worst part is not knowing what to expect tomorrow," Luna said. "How much worse is it going to be?"

These days, Luna, owner of Lunatic Psycles, thinks a lot about her future, and is scared. He has been running his Pasadena motorcycle store for over 20 years.

"I just liked motorcycles," he said. "It has been a part of my life since I was 15 years old."

But in the wake of the pandemic, Luna said she has about three months of having to close the store forever.

"We are thinking, we are going to have a good summer," he said. "And then this happened, and things suddenly stopped."

And Luna is not alone.

According to a survey by Main Street America, 7.5 million small businesses may be at risk of closing in the coming months, and 3.5 million of them may only have two months to stay afloat.

But Luna is the father of two girls, one of whom has special needs, and has made difficult decisions to stay open.

"I don't make money, you know, it doesn't matter that my bills aren't paid, but what am I going to do to feed my children," he said. "That is the scary part."

Luna earns most of her money customizing American motorcycles, namely Harley Davidsons, but with so many out of a job, her business has shrunk by 70%.

"My mechanic, he goes into work," Luna said. "He's trying to help us, you know, but he has to eat, too, so I have to make sure they take care of him."

For now, Luna's store is still open as she hopes for better days to come.

"If the phone rings, I want people to know that we are here," he said.

That same survey found that small business owners need more than two things: financial assistance and extensions of their expenses.

As for Luna, her East Pasadena store is open Tuesday through Saturday, and she said that anyone interested in doing business should call the store.