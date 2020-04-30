6ix9ine obtained permission to record music videos in her New York backyard

Instagram

Under home confinement following his release from prison due to coronavirus concerns, rapper & # 39; Fefe & # 39; can & # 39; carry out activities related to employment outside the residence & # 39 ;.

A judge has awarded rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine permission to record music videos on your property.

The star requested to shoot promotions in her New York backyard while locked in her home and has now been given the green light to do so.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Judge Engelmayer gave the rapper permission "to carry out employment-related activities outside the residence but within the limits of the rented property."

Tekashi is allowed to carry out two hours of job-related activities per week and can work on new music in his basement, but is "limited to no more than an 8-hour period per day," and his schedule is subject upon approval by your probation officer. .

The "FEFE" star, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, was released from prison earlier this month and allowed to serve the remainder of his federal sentence at home because of coronavirus concerns, as he suffers from asthma.

Tekashi, 23, was sentenced to 24 months behind bars for gang-related activities in December 2019.