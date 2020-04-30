50 images that perfectly capture what was a ridiculous time The 2000s were

one)
Blink-182 signing CD on a FYE in the store:
2)
Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson in a Girls gone wild party:
3)
And Justin Timberlake with a Girls gone wild trucker cap:
4)
Steve Jobs talks about burning a mixed CD during an Apple presentation:
5)
This sign that existed solely to prevent people from using Heelys:
6)
Adrianne Curry walking the runway for an Ed Hardy fashion show:
7)
These Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones Cereal boxes that come complete with Marshmallow Yodas:
8)
Willa Ford wearing Juicy Couture:
9)
The cast of Seventh sky in Malls:
10)
This Emo SpongeBob who looks like he's been listening to Dashboard Confessional all day in a dark room:
eleven)
SuChin Pak at a Napster Party:
12)
Melody Thornton and Nicole Scherzinger from The Pussycat Dolls posing with some Bratz dolls:
13)
Bai Ling Delivers Netflix DVD Envelopes To People Waiting In Line To Enter First Screening Of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith:
14)
A Desperate housewives PC game that makes me very curious:
fifteen.
This very, very dazzled flip phone:
sixteen.
This 50 Cent special edition Xbox:
17)
The TiVo mascot sitting on a throne made of TiVo boxes:
18)
An ad for Pepsi's free iTunes bottle cap game:
19)
Stripped off-It was Xtina at a party organized by Teen People and The Sims:
twenty)
LFO at a party for A,amp;F Quarterly:
twenty-one)
Samantha Mumba taking a selfie with a flip phone:
22)
The super annoying Crazy Frog in a flat brimmed hat with a huge GANSTA chain on:
2. 3)
Lil & # 39; Kim playing Nintendo GameCube with Cole and Dylan Sprouse:
24)
Two girls looking Bad Girls on a portable DVD player:
25)
The Spy Kids on the cover of Nickelodeon magazine:
26)
Ja Rule and Nelly posing in front of an iMac at the Sprite.com launch party:
28)
Maxim magazine throws a party for the Pussycat Dolls (and also that awning for Cingular, LOL):
29)
And Mark McGrath at that party, wearing a Volcom trucker cap:
30)
Find Berry shopping in Kitson while carrying a starter bag:
31)
Kendra Wilkinson promoting Playboy Girls next door Kitson jewelry collection:
32)
Destiny & # 39; s Child posing with Carson Daly at the TRL set:
33)
Craig David performing at the Virgin Megastore in Times Square:
3. 4)
And Anna Kournikova signing her FHM covers at the Virgin Megastore in Times Square:
35)
Three different types of HitClips players along with songs from Faith Hill, Britney Spears and NSYNC:
36)
Texting from Kim Kardashian West on a Sidekick and Paris Hilton BBMing (probably) on a BlackBerry:
37)
And Paris Hilton (along with Tinkerbell) as a guest on Tonight's show with Jay Leno:
38)
Hilary Duff promoting her new CD, Metamorphosis:
39)
A Yahoo employee drinking Jamba Juice on the launch date of Yahoo Answers:
40)
Michael Scott wearing a Livestrong bracelet in an episode of The office:
41)
A Shrek Game Boy Color Game:
42)
AND Shrek Gushers that looked more like Shrek's snot:
43)
David Beckham promoting his video game David Beckham Soccer for PlayStation:
44)
Miranda and Carrie eating cupcakes at Sex and the city:
Four. Five
This photo of two people trying to take a photo of Pete Wentz with mobile phones:
46)
Ryan Pinkston at the launch party for the Bad Boys II soundtrack, sponsored by Sean John Clothing and Sprite Remix:
47)
Everything that happens on this Disney Channel home page:
48)
And def EVERYTHING that happens on this cover of J-14 2007:
49)
This screenshot of someone watching Britney Spears' infamous "Gimme More,quot; VMA performance on old YouTube and using Internet Explorer:
fifty
And finally, Tom from Myspace posing with Dane Cook:
Nostalgia trip
Take a trip down memory lane that will make you feel nostalgic AF
