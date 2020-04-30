50 images that perfectly capture what was a ridiculous time The 2000s were

one)

Blink-182 signing CD on a FYE in the store:

James Devaney / WireImage

2)

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson in a Girls gone wild party:

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

3)

And Justin Timberlake with a Girls gone wild trucker cap:

Kellie Warren / Getty Images

4)

Steve Jobs talks about burning a mixed CD during an Apple presentation:

Kim Kulish / Getty Images

5)

This sign that existed solely to prevent people from using Heelys:

6)

Adrianne Curry walking the runway for an Ed Hardy fashion show:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

7)

These Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones Cereal boxes that come complete with Marshmallow Yodas:

8)

Willa Ford wearing Juicy Couture:

9)

The cast of Seventh sky in Malls:

10)

This Emo SpongeBob who looks like he's been listening to Dashboard Confessional all day in a dark room:

eleven)

SuChin Pak at a Napster Party:

12)

Melody Thornton and Nicole Scherzinger from The Pussycat Dolls posing with some Bratz dolls:

13)

Bai Ling Delivers Netflix DVD Envelopes To People Waiting In Line To Enter First Screening Of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith:

Rebecca Sapp / WireImage for Netflix, Inc.

14)

A Desperate housewives PC game that makes me very curious:

fifteen.

This very, very dazzled flip phone:

sixteen.

This 50 Cent special edition Xbox:

17)

The TiVo mascot sitting on a throne made of TiVo boxes:

Kim Kulish / Getty Images

18)

An ad for Pepsi's free iTunes bottle cap game:

19)

Stripped off-It was Xtina at a party organized by Teen People and The Sims:

Robert Mora / Getty Images

twenty)

LFO at a party for A,amp;F Quarterly:

Nick Elgar / Getty Images

twenty-one)

Samantha Mumba taking a selfie with a flip phone:

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

22)

The super annoying Crazy Frog in a flat brimmed hat with a huge GANSTA chain on:

2. 3)

Lil & # 39; Kim playing Nintendo GameCube with Cole and Dylan Sprouse:

24)

Two girls looking Bad Girls on a portable DVD player:

25)

The Spy Kids on the cover of Nickelodeon magazine:

26)

Ja Rule and Nelly posing in front of an iMac at the Sprite.com launch party:

Scott Gries / Getty Images

27)

Lance Bass training to be an astronaut in Russia:

28)

Maxim magazine throws a party for the Pussycat Dolls (and also that awning for Cingular, LOL):

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

29)

And Mark McGrath at that party, wearing a Volcom trucker cap:

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

30)

Find Berry shopping in Kitson while carrying a starter bag:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

31)

Kendra Wilkinson promoting Playboy Girls next door Kitson jewelry collection:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

32)

Destiny & # 39; s Child posing with Carson Daly at the TRL set:

Scott Gries / Getty Images

33)

Craig David performing at the Virgin Megastore in Times Square:

Scott Gries / Getty Images

3. 4)

And Anna Kournikova signing her FHM covers at the Virgin Megastore in Times Square:

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

35)

Three different types of HitClips players along with songs from Faith Hill, Britney Spears and NSYNC:

36)

Texting from Kim Kardashian West on a Sidekick and Paris Hilton BBMing (probably) on a BlackBerry:

Gregg Deguire / WireImage

37)

And Paris Hilton (along with Tinkerbell) as a guest on Tonight's show with Jay Leno:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

38)

Hilary Duff promoting her new CD, Metamorphosis:

39)

A Yahoo employee drinking Jamba Juice on the launch date of Yahoo Answers:

Tim Grant / WireImage for Yahoo

40)

Michael Scott wearing a Livestrong bracelet in an episode of The office:

41)

A Shrek Game Boy Color Game:

42)

AND Shrek Gushers that looked more like Shrek's snot:

43)

David Beckham promoting his video game David Beckham Soccer for PlayStation:

Alex Livesey / Getty Images

44)

Miranda and Carrie eating cupcakes at Sex and the city:

Four. Five

This photo of two people trying to take a photo of Pete Wentz with mobile phones:

The most 2007 photo of tbh 😂👌 Blurry @petewentz and flip phones! (Sweden Show, 2007) I can't wait to see you here in 80 days! 💜

46)

Ryan Pinkston at the launch party for the Bad Boys II soundtrack, sponsored by Sean John Clothing and Sprite Remix:

47)

Everything that happens on this Disney Channel home page:

48)

And def EVERYTHING that happens on this cover of J-14 2007:

49)

This screenshot of someone watching Britney Spears' infamous "Gimme More,quot; VMA performance on old YouTube and using Internet Explorer:

fifty

And finally, Tom from Myspace posing with Dane Cook:

Michael Schwartz / WireImage

Nostalgia trip

Take a trip down memory lane that will make you feel nostalgic AF

