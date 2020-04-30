5 rules for the best tofu you've ever tasted, from vegetarian chefs – Up News Info Tampa

Tofu has a bad reputation as hippie flavorless food. Too many people ruin the preparation and end up with fluffy, soft drops, but that doesn't mean the culprit is tofu. These 5 rules for the best tofu you'll ever eat will prove that point.

Look, tofu is not like other proteins. The delicate soy-based ingredient must be handled with care. You can't just chop it, sprinkle a little salt and pepper on it and throw it in the oven, hoping it tastes good. Cooking tofu is an art, and once you learn it, you will see how this versatile ingredient can take on a tender texture and add a touch of flavor.

Do you want to learn how to make tofu that really tastes good? We asked vegetarian chefs to reveal their secrets for making incredibly delicious tofu. Here are his tips and tricks.

1. Buy the right kind of tofu

The biggest mistake people make with tofu is not in their kitchen, but at the grocery store. They buy the wrong kind of tofu for your plate. Tofu comes in some varieties based on its density, from silky to regular, firm, extra firm, and super firm.

"Each type has its own purpose, and it doesn't have the same size," said Suzannah Gerber, vegan executive chef at Haven Foods and author of "The Plant-Based Gourmet: Vegan Cuisine for the Home Chef."

Silk tofu, commonly used in miso soup, mixes easily in things like custard and cream, he explained. Plain tofu works well for a crumbly mix, while firmer varieties can be fried, sautéed, or baked in chewy meat-like proteins. Make sure you get the right type of tofu for the dish you plan to make.

2. Drain the water

Tofu usually comes packaged in a container of water that keeps it cool. While you can simply drain and use silk tofu as is, you will need to get the water out of the firmer varieties if you want them to taste good.

"Pressing the tofu is key to getting the best texture and firming it for cooking," said Amy Webster, a vegan chef who works with the Humane Society of the United States to train food service professionals in schools about cooking. plant-based.

To press the tofu, you can wrap it in a clean kitchen towel or paper towels and put it between two heavy objects (I use bulky cutting boards) for at least 30 minutes. You can also get fancy with a device specifically designed to press tofu (like this one from Amazon).

After pressing it, cut the block of tofu into medium-sized cubes (I usually cut it in half lengthwise, then cut each side into 16 pieces of the same size) to prepare it for cooking.

3. Make an awesome marinade

Marinating tofu can flavor it from the inside out. But what should you marinate it in? The answer depends on which vegetarian chef you ask and it boils down to the flavors you prefer.

"I like tofu with Asian flavor profiles best: ginger, garlic, shoyu, citrus, and sesame oil work very well," said Ann Ziata, a plant-focused chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education.

"I focus on improving the tofu with umami, so I'll marinate it in soy sauce and a touch of liquid smoke," said chef Caroline Concha of Mohawk Bend, who turned the entire menu into Beelman's vegan pub.

"My tofu marinade is soy, rice vinegar, maple syrup, and grated garlic," said Montelada Shop chef Mario Monte, who is vegan.

Experiment with hot sauces, citrus juices, salad dressings, herbs, and spices to get the flavor you're looking for, and let the tofu sit in the marinade for at least two hours (or more, if possible!). Then place the tofu on a lightly greased baking sheet and put it in the oven at 400 degrees for 35-40 minutes, turning it halfway. Your efforts will pay off in very tasty cubes that can be added to salads, stir-fries, ramen or just eaten alone.

4. Rub with spices and cornstarch

While a marinade can help tofu develop flavor from the inside, mixing it with spices and other substances can improve the texture and flavor of tofu externally. Corn starch helps it break down.

"For spicy tofu bites, remove the tofu cubes from a hot sauce marinade and mix with cornstarch seasoned with salt, garlic powder and paprika to make them crispy," suggested Stephany Burgos, a vegan and executive chef at The Wilson. . “Heat the pan, add about half an inch of oil and fry the tofu. Once crisp, remove the tofu from the pan and mix it with a little of the remaining marinade. " You can also skip the marinade entirely, and instead use a dry seasoning for spices and bake the tofu for a crisp touch, said Guy Vaknin, executive chef at Beyond Sushi.

5. Play the creaminess

Soft tofu can transform into a creamy product when mixed with other ingredients.

"Tofu can be pureed in a high-speed blender with garlic, vinegar, mustard, spices, herbs, chipotle marinade, miso paste, or whatever you feel like making a delicious creamy salad dressing, spread or dip practically fat-free. " said Hope Bailey, executive chef at the plant-based catering company Pink Salt Cuisine.

Silk tofu can also be made into a dairy-free ricotta substitute by putting it into a food processor with garlic, olive oil, sea salt, and rosemary, said chef-instructor Olivia Roszkowski, who specializes in cutting-edge cuisine in the Institute. culinary education. Stir it over pasta, pizza, or toast, and enjoy!

Take a look at our tofu recipes for even more inspiration and put your new experience to the test.

