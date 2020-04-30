5 conclusions from the last call from Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley

When Jeff Hafley started out as the Boston College football head coach, he envisioned April and May as a time to continue building relationships in person, watch the spring ball cuts and make adjustments to prepare for the summer and finally the season.

Now, with coronavirus altering the sports landscape around the world, Hafley has been forced to adapt like everyone else. He's still paired with the players, but he's doing it through Zoom. You are still watching a movie, but it is significantly more limited than it would have been under normal circumstances. He's still making adjustments, but those adjustments are in much earlier stages.

Hafley said he would have already fully implemented the scheme on offense, defense and special teams, but instead he and his staff are in the process of gradually adding more and more to the repertoire through video calls.

He said he misses interacting with students, teachers, and alumni in person, but focuses on maximizing the situation in front of him.

"I thought I was a really organized person going into this, and I realized that I am not," said Hafley. "It has helped me organize much more and has shown me that you can also do a lot from home." We are doing the best we can with the staff and the players, so that's where we are now. "

Hafley, in a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday afternoon, discussed his thoughts while watching the NFL Draft, how his life has changed during the quarantine, his expectations for Boston College, and much more.

He was proud to see three of his Ohio State players go in the first round.

Chase Young was second overall, Jeff Okudah third, and Damon Arnette 19. Hafley had a chance to shape all three while serving as defensive coordinator for the Buckeyes.

He said watching his players live their dreams makes training worthwhile.

"That's why I went back to college football," said Hafley. "You change lives, and you feel that, and it makes you so happy that you can do that for people. That was a special night, special. Then I talked to those guys."

Hafley acknowledged that his former players in the first round can help Boston College's land recruits. Shaping lives for the better is his favorite part of the job, and he wants BC's goals to realize that and buy that idea themselves so they can achieve similar goals.

"I think it's useful, but it's real, so it's great to see," said Hafley.

Hafley was also excited to see former BC outstanding running back AJ Dillon go to the Green Bay Packers in the second round, and believes his friend Matt LaFleur, the Packers' head coach, "got a great one."

congratulations to @ ajdillon7 !!! I never had a chance to train him, but watching that whole movie … wow! He is going to light Lambeau!#WeAreBC #Enters https://t.co/3TJotC1JL3 – Jeff Hafley (@CoachJeffHafley) April 25, 2020

He is adjusting to home life like everyone else.

Hafley never expected to use his home desk as often, but he is adjusting to life in front of a computer screen like the rest of the world.

He said the coaching staff is preparing for a wide variety of results and has different plans based on how many weeks the Eagles meet before the season. Hafley wants to be sure that all of his players and coaches are healthy and safe to return to the field when authorized to do so.

The early-season product on the field will likely look different than it would have been, he acknowledged, however, it will likely evolve and expand over time.

"If you only have so many weeks to install, without a full spring, you may not be able to see the full arsenal," said Hafley. "Maybe month No. 2 is different from month No. 1. That's where we have to be really smart as coaches, it's,‘ HHow much mentally are they going to be able to handle and execute at a high level?

Hafley noted that people learn in different ways. He believes that testing can be useful not only for players, but also for coaches, to assess whether team members understand a certain concept. Sometimes, Hafley said, he realizes that something has to be picked up again if everyone answers a question wrong.

Most players learn by doing, failing and redoing, Hafley said. He knows that the staff will have to be creative and flexible when soccer returns.

For now, he wants to make sure it stays on the same page, so he has players on a schedule similar to what they normally follow. They work in the morning, meet through Zoom, and focus on academics after that.

"Time management is the key to anything," said Hafley.

He loves spending more time with his family.

Life has not been easy for Hafley and the rest of the staff as they try to get everyone on the same page in the first year.

However, a silver lining is that he has been able to spend time with his wife, Gina, and their daughters, Hope and Leah. He said he is grateful that time has worked so they can be together, rather than his family being trapped in Ohio when he moved to Boston.

"I think you have to take the positive out of any situation, and for a football coach to spend so much time with his family is huge," said Hafley. "I can't tell you the last time I received that."

As for his general well-being, Hafley has brief moments of doubt, yet he prides himself on remaining a chipper at a terrible time.

"I'm a pretty positive guy," said Hafley. "I remain optimistic. Sometimes you get up in the morning and think, "Why is this happening again?" Day 45, I think we are inside. Then you just talk a little bit and you get excited, and you get going. "

He discussed two articles related to the NCAA.

Hafley was not asked much about specific BC players, but he did say that he had not yet heard anything about whether Notre Dame transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be eligible this year.

He made it clear that if the Eagles return to practice in the coming months, it will be extremely important that training camp continue to create roles for players in all positions.

"I want all of our players to come onto the field believing that they have an opportunity to compete and win the job," he said. "I told them they are starting with a clean slate, and I will hold onto that."

He was also asked about the NCAA's decision Wednesday to allow third-party promotions and endorsements. Hafley said he doesn't have an opinion on this at the moment, but that he has members of his staff digging into how BC will use the rule change.

The Board of Governors is advancing to allow compensation of students and athletes for endorsements and promotions: https://t.co/rzWzPt8KlI pic.twitter.com/bH9VoczjMr – NCAA (@NCAA) April 29, 2020

She hopes to focus more on him once the team gets back together, and for now, she's working to ensure that her staff is at the forefront.

He sees "very, very special moments,quot; in the future of the show.

As a devotee of college football, Hafley has been familiar with Boston College for years.

"I know the reputation well," said Hafley, "that's why I wanted to be here."

He said that if certain people want to project the Eagles as a four-win team next year, there is nothing he can do about it. Hafley is eager to see what happens when the season begins.

Until now, one of the pillars of his mandate has been asking everyone to "#GetIn,quot;, and he is still confident that the program can move forward despite the altered schedule due to the coronavirus.

One of 23 schools with 10 or more first-round picks since the turn of the century 😤 #WeAreBC #Enters pic.twitter.com/rQeO9jxhea – BC Football 🏈 (@BCFootball) April 19, 2020

He said that in every great sports city, the community wants the university team to prosper. Their plan is to make sure fans see an exciting product, one they've invested in and totally behind.

"Is this something that changes overnight? No, it's not. Could it be a little more difficult now? Yes, it could be, ”said Hafley. "It will be a process, but we will do it well. I see this on the road having very, very special moments, where people are going to talk about us at ACC. I am very confident about that."