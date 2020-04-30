43% of Americans admit to "shopping comfortably,quot; while distancing themselves – Up News Info Detroit

– About 58 million Americans spend more money while distancing themselves socially, according to a new survey by WalletHub.

The personal finance website says it conducted a survey April 13-17 to see how the buying habits of millions of Americans have evolved during this time of crisis.

"58 million Americans are actually spending more money while distancing themselves socially, despite being able to go out less, largely because many people are involved in 'convenience shopping' or shopping as a way to ease the stress and boredom, "wrote WalletHub in its report released Wednesday.

Many people are shopping to relieve stress, according to the survey, which found that 43 percent of Americans have participated in "comfort shopping,quot; due to social isolation.

"As consumers, we are prioritizing our needs and shifting purchasing patterns from purchasing transportation, vacation, and restaurant dining to more social media, more streaming entertainment, and more grocery store food," said Joyce Shotick, PhD, associate professor at Judson University.

"These substitutes give us the impression that we are spending more, but in reality, we are spending more on certain items because we don't have to buy others," he added.

However, "shopping in comfort,quot; comes with some stress. 57 percent said they were concerned about the safety of the package. And 60 percent are also concerned about the safety of food being delivered during the pandemic.

The survey also found that people use entertainment and drink to take advantage. Americans are said to spend the most "nonessential,quot; money on entertainment (29 percent) and alcohol (23 percent). This is followed by clothing, beauty products, electronics, toys, and exercise equipment.

