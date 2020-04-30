& # 39; Keeping up with the Karibuhians Malibu beach house & # 39; put up for auction

Instagram

The house where Caitlyn Jenner previously lived during the tenth season of & # 39; KUWTK & # 39; when she underwent the gender transition she will be put under the hammer.

Up News Info –

The Malibu Beach House Bruce Jenner called home during the tenth season of "keeping up with the Kardashians"is up for auction.

The Olympian moved from the family complex in Calabasas, California, to his wife. Kris Jennersuggestion and rented the platform about $ 14,500 a month.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Bruce stayed there for several years during his transition to Caitlyn Jenner before finding his own platform, which he is rebuilding after it was destroyed by the 2018 wildfires, and now the retired athlete's former home will be auctioned off with the opening of bids on May 27, 2020.

It previously stood at nearly $ 8 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Jenner's former residence has been recently renovated and updated and features uninterrupted ocean and beach views, four bedrooms, and space for indoor and outdoor entertainment.

The platform faces Lechuza beach.

The auction will be conducted by Concierge Auctions officials in conjunction with Hilton & Hyland, Beverly Hills.