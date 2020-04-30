& # 39; Hercules & # 39; gets a new version of Live-Action

Disney

Disney is developing a new adaptation for the big screen of the classic tale of Roman heroes with the director of & # 39; The Lion King & # 39; Jon Favreau ready to sit at the helm of the project.

"Hercules"It has become the latest Disney animated film prepared for a new version of live action.

The new 1997 film adaptation follows movies like "Aladdin"and"The Lion King", which have been renewed as magical blockbusters of the live-action treatment.

And the producers of "The Lion King", Jeffery Silver and Karen Gilchristare reportedly circulating the project, as is the director of the film Jon Favreau.

The 1997 release featured the voices of Tate Donovan, James Woodsand Danny DeVito while Dwayne "The rock"Johnson and"Twilight"& # 39; s Kellan Lutz both have portrayed Hercules in the big screen version in 2014: Johnson played the strong man in "Hercules" while Lutz in front "The legend of Hercules"