& # 39; E! & # 39; S People’s Choice Awards & # 39; gets broadcast date of Fall 2020 – Up News Info

ME! has scheduled his 2020 People's Choice Awards aired on Sunday, November 15, from 9-11 PM.

Celebrating the best of the year in film, television, music and pop culture, the ceremony will air from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and air in more than 160 countries.

ME! He says this year's broadcast "will celebrate an unprecedented year in pop culture and bring together the entertainment community, its fans and honor the everyday heroes who have inspired us throughout the year."

Last years ME! People's Choice Awards The television broadcast was a strong driver of the network's ratings, 45 percent higher than the previous year and an average of 974,000 total viewers. Between P18-48, it attracted 402,000 viewers, 17 percent more than the year before. The show reached more than 4.6 million viewers in total and 1.8 million P18-49 through NBCUniversal's cable networks, including E !, Bravo, Syfy, and USA Network. It was also classified as the most n social transmission. # 1 at night on all television with 5.9 million social interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, according to Nielsen Social.

Last year's icon award winners were Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani and P! NK and the show featured musical performances by Kelsea Ballerini and Alessia Cara, among others.



ME! People's Choice Awards It is produced by Den of Thieves.