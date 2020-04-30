& # 39; Dare Me & # 39; canceled after one season on USA Network – Up News Info

There will be no second season of US drama series. USA Challenge me. USA Network has chosen to cancel the UCP series and movie 44 by Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo after one season, sources tell Up News Info. We hear that UCP will be buying the series from other outlets.

Challenge me released to stellar criticism. Co-produced by Netflix, the series started an international streamer career last month and has a second window on Netflix in the US. USA

Based on the novel by Megan Abbott, who serves as a writer and executive producer alongside Gina Fattore, Challenge me It was described as an unwavering exploration of teenage angst, jealousy, loyalty, and power dynamics in a small midwestern city.

The series was immersed in the fierce world of competitive high school cheerleaders. Follow the strained relationship between two best friends after a new coach arrives to lead his team to fame. While the girls' friendship is put to the test, their young lives are forever changed when a shocking crime shakes up their quiet suburban world. Part coming of age story, part small town drama, part murder mystery, Challenge me It exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure to get ahead.



Challenge me stars Willa Fitzgerald as coach Colette French, Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, and Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy. Additional series regulars included Rob Heaps and Paul Fitzgerald.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Abbott, Berg, Lombardo, Sarah Condon and Karen Rosenfeldt are executive producers.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the cancellation.