35 fascinating facts about Gal Gadot

Like the rest of us, it is shaping up to be an interesting year for Gal Gadot.
The Israeli superstar who shot to fame when she landed the iconic role of Wonder Woman was supposed to have a massive 2020. Not only is he celebrating his 35th birthday on April 30, 2020, but the highly anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984 should have hit theaters this summer with a Netflix movie co-starring Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson I was in the middle of filming.
And then the coronavirus hit.
All of Gal's projects were suddenly suspended and delayed, Red notice, the Netflix movie, went on hiatus, and her parents in Israel were unable to travel to Los Angeles for a long-planned Easter visit to celebrate her big birthdays. (60!) "Of course I miss my family," he said to her. fashion in a cover story from May 2020, "but the highest priority for all of us is to stay home, not make it and not give it to other people. With all the sadness and all the greatness … missing I'm sorry, that's the only thing we can do now. "
"Obviously, the circumstances are horrible and scary, but we are at home and we are trying to do our best to enjoy quality time," he told the publication. "It's so surreal. I've never been through times like these before. But I also have high hopes for when it will be behind us."
While celebrating her birthday will obviously be a little different this year, we thought we would do our part to honor her by sharing with you the 35 most fascinating facts about a life well lived.
Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images for Gucci fragrance
one) Gal Gadot He was born on April 30, 1985 in Petah Tikva, Israel and raised in the neighboring city of Rosh HaAyin. "" I grew up in a very naive and charming neighborhood, "he told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2016. "We didn't have cell phones. You would go out to see friends in the afternoon, you just walked home and knocked on the door and made an appointment to play. We were all very active when we were kids.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Revlon
2. In Hebrew, your first name means "wave,quot; and your last name means "banks,quot;.
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
3. mom Irit I was a teacher and dad Miguel an engineer. And it was Mom's work that influenced Gal's early life. "" My mother was a physical education teacher, so I grew up playing volleyball, tennis, basketball … She was a great jumper, "she told the Australian store." I was very, very active. "
Gregg DeGuire / WireImage
4. While both parents were born in Israel, Irit was a first-generation Israeli Jew. (Michael was a sixth generation). Her maternal grandmother managed to leave Europe before the Nazi invasion, but her grandfather was not so lucky. They were still in Czechoslovakia when the Nazis arrived. His father died in the army, while he, his mother, and his brother were sent to Auschwitz. He was the only one who survived. "His entire family was killed, it is unthinkable," he said. Rolling Stone in 2017. "It affected me a lot. After all the horrors I had seen, it was like a damaged bird, but I was always hopeful, positive and full of love.
Jim Spellman / WireImage
5. She has a younger sister, Dana whom he described as a "ray of sunshine,quot; on Facebook in 2016.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage)
6. Although she received modeling offers while in high school, she chose to work at the local Burger King. I was like, 'Posing for money? Ugh, it's not for me, "he said RS.
RODRIGO BUENDIA / AFP via Getty Images
7. After graduating from high school and before her mandatory service in the Israeli armed forces, her mother convinced her to compete in the Miss Israel 2004 pageant. "I entered and never thought I was going to win and then I won and then it scared me ", said. W Magazine in 2017. "I thought, 'What? Miss Israel? All responsibility for being Miss Israel?'
MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP via Getty Images
8. Winning meant that she had to compete in that year's Miss Universe pageant in Ecuador, which she didn't want to take seriously. "I was afraid they would choose me again," he said. Glamor in 2016. "I was late. I came without robes. They tell you to come to breakfast in a dressing gown. I thought:" No road I'm having breakfast in a dress "Who needs to wear an evening dress at 10:30 a.m.?" She finished out of the Top 20.
"I lost a lot," he said happily. Rolling Stone. "I lost victoriously."
MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP via Getty Images
9. At age 20, he began serving his mandatory two years in the Israel Defense Services. "I was a combat instructor," he explained to the Sydney Morning Herald. "I was never on the field doing something dangerous or armed. I was in the gym training soldiers and keeping them in shape. I did it for two years. I learned how to use a weapon on training ground. But I was never in a situation where I had to use one. "
Steve Granitz / WireImage
10. While serving, he found himself Yaron Varsano, a real estate developer 10 years her senior, "in the desert at this type of yoga / chakra retreat party," she told fashion in 2020. "And he was too good for school. As if we were in the same group of friends, but I didn't know him and he didn't know me. And something happened from the first moment we started talking when we got home I thought, "Is it too early to call you? I want to have a date. "Then we went out and for the second date he said:" I'm going to marry you. I'm going to wait two years, but we're going to get married. "I was like, 'Well'." True to their word, they were married in 2008.
Will Heath / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
11. In 2007, she appeared in a Maximum diffusion titled "Women of the IDF,quot; that generated models and offers of action. A year later, he began a long season as the main model for the Israeli clothing brand Castro.
Peter Wafzig / Getty Images
12. Despite the lucrative offers that began to come, she decided to enroll at IDC Herzliya University, where she studied law and international relations "because I am very deep and I loved it Ally McBeal," she said Rolling Stone.
Fox of the 20th century
13. After completing her freshman year in college, a casting director asked her to audition for the role of Bond girl Camille Montes in Quantum of Solace. "I said to my agent,‘ What are you talking about? I'm at school. I'm not an actress. I'm not going, "she said. RS. "And he said, 'Just show respect and go'." She lost the role for Olga Kurylenkor.
Relativity / Universal / Kobal / Shutterstock
14. Although she did not become a Bond girl, she made her acting debut in 2007, starring in the short Israeli series Bubot, with his great opportunity he was just around the corner.
Moviestore / Shutterstock Collection
15. Just a few months after losing the Bond role, the same casting director who asked her to audition brought her in for the role of Gisele in Fast and Furious, the fourth installment of the franchise. This time, she got the concert. "I think the main reason (they chose me) was that the director Justin Lin I really liked that he was in the military, and he wanted to use my weapons knowledge, "he said of winning the role.
Moviestore / Shutterstock Collection
16. appearing in four Fast and Furious Altogether, Gal & # 39; s did almost all of his stunt work in the action franchise.
HBO
17. In the same year he made his big-screen debut, he also appeared in an episode of Entourage as well as some of the short-lived CW drama The beautiful life: TBL.
Fox of the 20th century
18. The offers soon came and she began to share the screen with Tom Cruise (Knight and day), Tina Fey and Steve Carrell (Date night)
John Shearer / Getty Images
19. Despite the higher profile, she and her husband still found time to open a hotel in Tel Aviv together, The Varsano. "We stayed in hotels all the time. We wanted to feel at home, which was when we discovered these apartments inside a hotel in Los Angeles," she told TotallyJewish.com in 2011. "It became the inspiration for the Yaron hotel, El Varsano. I think Yaron and I make a very good team. I understand his career and he understands mine. We help each other progress in all areas of life. We are both very motivated by the race. " She was so involved in helping run the business, she even claimed that she changed the sheets herself when she was in town.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
20. In 2015, the couple sold the hotel to the Israeli-Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich for a great $ 26 million.
Moviestore / Shutterstock Collection
21. When she got her first audition to play Wonder Woman in Zach Snyder& # 39; s Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeThey did not tell him exactly what role he was competing for. "Zack (Snyder) called me and said, 'So, you know what you're testing for?' I said, 'No'," she said. Rolling Stone. "He said, 'Well, I'm not sure if you have her in Israel, but did you hear about Wonder Woman?' It turned out yes.
"I was speechless," he said. Glamor of the moment. "I tried to sound nonchalant, like," Oh yeah, Wonder Woman, sure. "
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
22. Before landing on her life-changing audition, she was contemplating throwing in the towel in her acting career all together. "It was as close as possible," he said to her. Sunday TODAY& # 39; s Willie Geist in 2017. "There is so much 'no'. There is so much rejection in this world that I thought: 'Maybe it's not for me … Maybe I should go back to law school instead of dragging to my family with me. "
"I was in this weird career phase, going back and forth from Tel Aviv to Los Angeles for auditions. I kept going pretty far (multiple callbacks, camera tests), then it would be a no. Over and over again. I thought, & # 39; God, Yaron, maybe I should stop smoking, "he said Glamor. "Then my agent called and said Warner Brothers wanted to audition me for something.
Clay Enos / Warner Bros / Kobal / Shutterstock
23. During a 2017 appearance on Live with Kelly and RyanGal admitted that the training regimen for the role of Wonder Woman, which included fencing, Kung Fu, kickboxing, capoeira, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, was more difficult than her training for the military. "I was training six months before the outbreaks and six hours a day I did two hours of work in the gym, two hours of fight choreography and one and a half hours to two hours of riding … It was a lot more intense (than the army) by far, "he admitted.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
24. Gal and Yaron are the parents of two girls, soul and Maya.
Clay Enos / Warner Bros / Kobal / Shutterstock
25. When he shoots again Wonder Woman started in November 2016, Gal was five months pregnant with her second child Maya. To hide her remarkable baby bump, a triangle was cut from the front of her outfit and replaced with a bright green cloth that would allow for digitally replacing the bump in post-production. "In the foreground, she looked a lot like Wonder Woman," she said. Weekly entertainment in 2017. "In wide shots, I looked really funny, like Kermit the Frog pregnant Wonder Woman."
Warner Bros / Dc Comics / Kobal / Shutterstock
26. While Wonder Woman He was received almost ecstatic after its release, not everyone was a fan. The film was protested in Lebanon, which has tensions with Israel, over Gal's military service and IDF support. The film was also banned in Algeria, Tunisia, and Qatar.
Will Heath / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
27. Although he was a prominent face of the DC Cinematic Universe, there was a possibility that Marvel might have been captured by Marvel first. In a 2013 interview with Reshet.tv, she mentioned that she was prepared for a role "where I will have to shave my head and they will paint me blue." Weeks later, the news broke Karen Gillan had been chosen as the blue and bald nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy.
Universal / Kobal / Shutterstock
28. Gal not only loved performing his own stunts, but considered himself a motorcycle enthusiast for much of his life. "I enjoy doing my own stunts. I love being active and physical," she said. Elle Australia back in 2015. "I used to dance, which was a great workout, but I also loved motorcycles, but I thought it was better to give them up when I became a mom."
The CW Network (The CW)
29. Speaking of dancing, there was a moment in your life when you thought that might be your way. "I danced for 12 years – ballet, hip-hop and jazz – I thought I could be a choreographer," she told the Sydney Morning Herald. "I never planned on being an actress. Life just happened that way."
Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic
30. In October 2019, she took her career into her own hands and formed the production company Pilot Wave with her husband. "As producers, we want to help bring stories that have inspired us to life," the couple said in a statement. "Pilot Wave will create content that promotes the perspectives and experiences of unique people and will produce impactful stories designed to ignite the imagination."
ullstein bild / ullstein bild via Getty Images
31. As one of his first announced projects, Gal will star in the iconic actress and inventor. Hedy Lamarr in an upcoming Showtime limited series.
HBO
32. In 2020, Gal was announced as the new face of SmartWater, taking control of the brand's advertising campaigns. Jennifer Aniston who had performed the concert since 2008.
J. Condesa / FilmMagic
33. In 2016, Gal appeared at the United Nations alongside the OG Wonder Woman actress. Lynda carter, President of DC Entertainment Diane Nelson and Wonder Woman director Patty jenkins on the 75th anniversary of the character's first appearance to mark the character's designation as "Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women and Girls." The decision was met with protests, and as such the designation was stripped two months later.
Andrew Lipovsky / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
34. He had never eaten a Reese & # 39; s Peanut Butter Cup in all his life until it appeared The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017. Yes, really.
Fox of the 20th century
35. If it is not yet clear, it is pronounced "gah-dot,quot;.
