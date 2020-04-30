35 fascinating facts about Gal Gadot

Like the rest of us, it is shaping up to be an interesting year for Gal Gadot.

The Israeli superstar who shot to fame when she landed the iconic role of Wonder Woman was supposed to have a massive 2020. Not only is he celebrating his 35th birthday on April 30, 2020, but the highly anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984 should have hit theaters this summer with a Netflix movie co-starring Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson I was in the middle of filming.

And then the coronavirus hit.

All of Gal's projects were suddenly suspended and delayed, Red notice, the Netflix movie, went on hiatus, and her parents in Israel were unable to travel to Los Angeles for a long-planned Easter visit to celebrate her big birthdays. (60!) "Of course I miss my family," he said to her. fashion in a cover story from May 2020, "but the highest priority for all of us is to stay home, not make it and not give it to other people. With all the sadness and all the greatness … missing I'm sorry, that's the only thing we can do now. "