30 years later, Laimbeer still thinks Jordon's bulls were crybaby. "- Up News Info Detroit

"I hated them," Jordan said in the documentary. "And that hatred continues to this day." A key contributor to those Pistons teams was All-Star center Bill Laimbeer, who served as the anchor for Detroit's fierce defense. On Monday, Laimbeer made an appearance on ESPN's "The Jump,quot; to discuss the documentary and reflect on the Bulls' rivalry, making it clear that the feelings of displeasure were mutual.

"They complained and cried for a year and a half about how bad we were from the game, but more importantly, they said we were bad people," said Laimbeer. "We weren't bad people. We were just basketball players winning, and that really stuck with me because they didn't know who we were or what we were as individuals and our family life … But all that whining they did, I didn't want to shake their hands. "They were just crybaby. They won the series. Give them credit: we got old, they passed us. But okay, keep going."