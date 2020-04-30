2 SF COVID-19 test facilities continue to operate below capacity – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Although federal and state officials continued to emphasize the importance of increasing testing to beat the coronavirus, Thursday seemed like another slow day at San Francisco's two designated test sites.

KPIX 5 first reported on the two sites operating below capacity on Tuesday night and followed up with San Francisco officials on Wednesday.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"I just wanted to know, because I live in an SRO," said Benny Allen, who showed up at the city's South of Market test site. “Much has been written about dense populated places and things like that. So I just had to know for myself. "

Allen said it took a bit of time on the internet, but once he found the city's test site, he certainly didn't have to wait for anything once it arrived.

"No, I am surprised," he said. "It's like 1:30 in the afternoon. I have a 1 o'clock appointment. There was only one other person in line."

When asked why he thought participation was slow on the site, Allen had some ideas.

"I think people have been, as I said, taking refuge in the place for so long, they probably think they don't have it," Allen speculated. "Or they feel confident they don't have it or have any symptoms, so there is no reason for them to be tested."

The delay in testing is exactly the opposite of what state officials like Governor Gavin Newsom want.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"We are seeing a substantial increase in testing weekly," Newsom said Thursday, stating that the state is on track to meet its testing targets.

But while the governor says more tests are being done on more Californians, he also says those numbers will have to grow.

"We want to be able to give people some confidence, some security, that even if they don't have symptoms, they've been tested recently, they feel good, to make sure they have access to tests in a timely and consistent way, Newsom explained.

To that end, Los Angeles now offers testing to anyone, even without symptoms. KPIX asked if San Francisco is considering that measure, but did not receive a response. On Wednesday, city health officials offered various tips.

"I want to remind people that the tests may also be available through their own provider," said Dr. Susan Philip of the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

However, if an SF resident does not have proof offered by their provider, the city is offering it.

"It's like anything else," said Allen. "If people want to be tested, all they have to do is connect."

KPIX spoke to an epidemiologist about this Thursday. They say that testing the city below capacity is not necessarily a bad thing. It means there is room to grow as people, on their own, find test sites in the city or in the event of a sudden surge of sick people.