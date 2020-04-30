2 Chainz feeds the homeless after canceling plans to reopen Atlanta restaurants

Instagram

The hit maker of & # 39; Birthday Song & # 39; He seems to applaud the media when he announces his good deed on Instagram after receiving a backlash over his plans to open his restaurants for full service.

2 Chainz chose humanity over profits amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Days after the rollback plan for its Atlanta restaurants to reignite for dinner service, hit creator "Birthday Song" decided to take advantage of the initial reopening day to offer free meals to the homeless.

On Monday, April 27, the 42-year-old visited Instagram to announce: "Instead of opening [Escobar Atlanta] today, we decided to feed the homeless." Along with that, she released a video of him wandering down the street outside his business premises while wearing a mask and a pair of gloves.

Along with his partner Snoop Dillard, rapper "Rule the World" fed a total of 120 people with butter and garlic chicken paste. They, as reported by TMZ, followed COVID-19 guidelines by keeping people waiting in line six feet from each other. In addition, he gave away free meals to people who lived on the street when he drove through the neighborhood.

A few days earlier, 2 Chainz and his partner announced a plan to reopen their Escobar Restaurant and Tapas joints after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made a controversial decision allowing people to open nonessential businesses. However, the announcement was quickly met with criticism, leading them to dismiss it.

"After careful consideration, we will not be opening our restaurants on Monday. It has not been officially decided when we will start having a dinner service," Snoop told TMZ at the time.

2 Chainz himself apparently responded to the media when he shared photos of him feeding the homeless on Monday. "I'm doing my part to make a difference! What are you doing besides driving a young black businessman crazy? What's the matter with the media today? Feeding the homeless isn't that interesting huh? SPIN CYCLE TONI" . he wrote in the caption.

Soon after, Chainz informed fans and followers that he decided to "open just to go." Along with a series of photos that capture the menu and price list of his joints, he wrote: "This week, the food options are endless! Stay tuned to our page for the latest updates on our opening dinner" .