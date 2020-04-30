1999 was the best year in music history and here is proof why

And because this post is already too long, these songs were great in 1999 too:

Mandy Moore's "Candy,quot;

Bloodhound Gang "The Bad Touch,quot;

"Praise be,quot; by Fatboy Slim

Blondie's "Maria,quot;

"Meet Virginia,quot; by train

"Learn to Fly,quot; from the Foo Fighters

"I want to love you forever,quot; by Jessica Simpson

"Nookie,quot; and "Faith,quot; by Limp Bizkit

"Give It To You,quot; by Jordan Knight

Stay the Same by Joey McIntyre

Robbie Williams "Millennium,quot;

"Scar Tissue,quot; and "Around the World,quot; by the Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Out of my head,quot; by Fastball

Whitney Houston's "Heartbreak Hotel,quot;

"Blue Monday,quot; for orgy

Sugar Sugar's "Every Morning,quot; and "Someday,quot;

"Holla Holla,quot; by Ja Rule

Spice Girls "Goodbye,quot;

"Still D.R.E." by Dr. Dre feat. Snoop dogg

Backstreet Boys "Bigger Than Life,quot;

Korn's "Freak on a Leash,quot; (laughs)

Chris Rock's "No Sex (in the Champagne Room)"

Tom Green's "Bum Bum Song,quot;

"Get it on Tonite,quot; Montell Jordan

"Stuck Out There,quot; by Kelis

"No one is supposed to be here,quot; by Deborah Cox

"That's the way it is,quot; by Celine Dion

"What's it gonna be?" By Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson

"Breathe,quot; by Faith Hill

"You get what you give,quot; by the new radicals

Jewel's "Hands,quot;

"Wild Wild Wild West,quot; by Will Smith