10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health confirms that ten more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This increases the cumulative countywide total to 748 confirmed cases of COVID-19. DCPH is also announcing 5 recently recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The total residents of the Denton Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 State Supported Living Center remain 54. The total cumulative long-term care facility residents across the county remain 19.

The Life Center provides a free test drive center for community members who have experienced

Symptoms of COVID-19 within the previous 7 days.

The testing center will be held at 535 S. Loop 288 in Denton from 8 a.m. at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020. Community members should call to pre-register for a free trial at 940-349-2585.