Zurich Film Fest Co-Founder Karl Spoerri Launches Financial SPG3 – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Former Zurich Film Festival co-founder and art director Karl Spoerri will launch film and television production and finance company SPG3 Entertainment (SPG3), which will be based in Zurich and Los Angeles.

SPG3 is co-founded by CEO Spoerri and Urs Wietlisbach and Alfred Gantner, founders of global private equity firm Partners Group, which has nearly $ 100BN in assets under management.

SPG3 will manage "significant capital" on behalf of institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Over the next five years, the company says its goal is to fund and / or produce or co-produce six to eight movies or television series per year with budgets in the range of $ 5-60 million.

The company will also develop up to ten micro budget projects per year with budgets of up to half a million dollars.

SPG3's executive ranks will include Viviana Vezzani, a Spoerri partner and former executive executive at the Zurich Film Festival, as COO; private and corporate equity advisory executive Tobias Gutzwiller as CFO; and Jasmin Kirner (At the door of eternity) as a development executive. Former ICM independent finance agent and Ingenious Group associate Mila Cottray will seek investment opportunities.

Spoerri is best known for co-founding and turning the Zurich Film Festival into a major European fall festival and as chairman of the Zurich Summit entertainment business conference.

As a producer, he has executive-produced films, including the Oscar-nominated one. At the door of eternity, The old man and the gun, The bum on the beach and a dangerous method.

Spoerri told Up News Info: "Our work is driven by filmmakers and we will seek to collaborate with talent to create commercial content with their own unique label and a clear creative vision."