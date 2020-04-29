Zayn Malik's former Perrie Edwards says she's having the best time of my life

Perrie Edwards he is living his best life.

Just a day after the world learned that Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik They are expecting their first child together, the Little Mix singer, who dated the One Direction alumnus for nearly four years, shared that she has been having the "moment of my life,quot; for the past few weeks with her boyfriend. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"I can't lie, I'm having the best time of my life," he said during his interview with Australia. The Kyle and Jackie O show, explaining that the two have locked themselves together while practicing social distancing. "I never spent so much time with my boyfriend, I never spent so much time at home, and I never had so much free time to do things that I always wanted to do." She added: "So it has been nice, but I am losing track of what day it is."

Fans will remember that Edwards and Malik started dating in 2012 and that the former couple got engaged in August 2013.