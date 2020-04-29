Zayn Malik's former Perrie Edwards says she's having the best time of my life

Perrie Edwards he is living his best life.
Just a day after the world learned that Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik They are expecting their first child together, the Little Mix singer, who dated the One Direction alumnus for nearly four years, shared that she has been having the "moment of my life,quot; for the past few weeks with her boyfriend. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
"I can't lie, I'm having the best time of my life," he said during his interview with Australia. The Kyle and Jackie O show, explaining that the two have locked themselves together while practicing social distancing. "I never spent so much time with my boyfriend, I never spent so much time at home, and I never had so much free time to do things that I always wanted to do." She added: "So it has been nice, but I am losing track of what day it is."
Fans will remember that Edwards and Malik started dating in 2012 and that the former couple got engaged in August 2013.
Then, in July 2015, the musicians announced that they had canceled their engagement and went their separate ways. Their surprising breakup occurred four months after the "PILLOWTALK,quot; singer left One Direction to pursue his solo career.
Following their separation, Edwards said things did not end on the best terms. Describing the end of their relationship in the Little Mix book Our worldHe said, "It was horrible, the worst time of my life. A four-year relationship, a two-year commitment ended with a simple text message. Simple as that. Although things in my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult. for me."
Malik and Hadid began sparking romance rumors months after their split from Edwards and have been dating and dating ever since. The expectant parents recently rekindled their relationship in December 2019, a source told E! News after fans suspected that the duo had reconciled.
"Gigi and Zayn were back together just before the December holidays," the source shared at the time. "Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance. She has always loved him and the break between the two was necessary. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and he is in a very good place right now. "
Before the news of her little bundle of joy was released, Hadid talked about wanting to start a family. Speaking to i-D magazineShe said: "I think that as I get older … well, one day I will start a family and I don't know if I will always be modeling. I love the creative side of fashion, it is very gratifying. The people I work with make me very Happy, I am very lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I dedicate myself to cooking full time! "
