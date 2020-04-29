Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Data suggests a higher toll than reported
According to new statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total deaths in seven states that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic are nearly 50 percent higher than normal.
It is unclear whether the excess deaths are due to the virus or other causes, but they reflect a global trend in which many more people died than in previous years.
In other developments:
"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode includes an interview with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer about the restrictions on staying home.
The fight for plasma donors
In the absence of a proven vaccine or treatment, Covid-19 survivors are seen as potential saviors for patients with the disease, which has killed more than 210,000 people and sickened more than three million worldwide.
Quotable: "It looks like we have fairy status or something," said Meg Chamberlin, a woman in Manhattan who traveled to Atlanta after recovering to make a plasma donation. "And we had better use it forever."
Another angle: As officials in New York struggled last month to find buildings for the hospital overflow, film and TV location seekers volunteered to help. They are part of a group of people who have He used his specialized talents and experience to help the city overcome the pandemic.
A slow return to class
President Trump expressed hope this week that some schools may reopen soon, but all but a few states have suspended classes in person for the remainder of the academic year.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that the next academic year could start as early as July, but that Significant changes are in store when students return. There are likely to be staggered schedules so that desks can be extended and buses run half-empty.
The community cookbook is reborn
In the internet age, the community cookbook may seem like a remnant of church dinners and Junior League fundraisers. But The pandemic has given the form a new life as coworkers, friends, and strangers seek the connection.
Above, Krystal Mack, a chef and artist in Baltimore, is making a community cookbook inspired by her own collection. She says they are "time capsules, so we can look back and see how we choose to survive and unite."
The 2020 race: Representative Justin Amash, the Republican-turned-independent from Michigan, said he would explore run for president as a libertarian. It was unclear how his candidacy could affect the race, and specifically whether it would help or hinder President Trump's reelection. Separately, Hillary Clinton backed Joe Biden.
Snapshot: Above, Easter Island, where some 1000 monolithic statues dot the landscape. Photojournalist Benjamin Lowy traveled to the island, 2,200 miles off the coast of Chile, and This report is the latest in our series in the travel section "The world through a lens,quot;.
In Memory: Irrfan Khan, an Indian film star, appeared in "Life of Pi,quot; and in Oscar winner "Slumdog Millionaire,quot;. He died today at age 53, after suffering cancer.
Night comedy: Vice President Mike Pence visited the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday and ignored the policy that visitors wear masks. Stephen Colbert said: "You are the head of the coronavirus task force. And you are in the hospital, and you are the only one without a mask."
The power of influencers
Taylor Lorenz covers internet culture for The Times. In the last In the technology bulletinTaylor spoke to Shira Ovide about the power of influencers, the combination of opportunities and stress they face during the pandemic, and their STRONG FEELINGS that Internet companies are failing us.
Shira: Why should we care about influencers?
Taylor: Influencers are part of a massive industry that drives retail, marketing, entertainment and more. Business marketing deals with influencers are projected to be much larger than advertising sales for the entire newspaper industry in the United States. The products you see at Target and Walmart are often the influencers' own products, use their names, develop with them, or are promoted by them.
People who say they don't follow influencers might have scrolled through updates from an Instagram mommy blogger, taken a cruise after seeing someone's YouTube review, or bought someone's needlepoint kits that are still online. Those are probably all influencers!
How will this crisis change how we and the stars of online social media behave?
You could sacrifice influential people who seem out of touch, such as those with lavish lifestyles. More of us are likely to adapt what young people are already doing. Are abandoning hyper-perfect aesthetics online and embracing the chaos of live streaming and TikTok, where humor and personality are more important than beautiful images.
How do you feel about the people who spend more time online now?
I'm concerned about the lack of healthy limits, and internet companies don't make it easy to escape. These sites need an option to pause activity and a universal "absence,quot; message to indicate that they are taking a break. I deactivate my Twitter account many weekends so that people cannot send me messages. Many people do that with Instagram. That's a sign that people want easier ways to disconnect and come back.
