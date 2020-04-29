Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Sweden appears to have managed the coronavirus outbreak without a devastating economic blockade.

Our correspondents examined the country's approach and found that there is great trust in the government, institutions and Swedes to distance themselves socially, something that public health officials have used to justify the non-imposition of mandatory orders.

The country kept its borders open, allowed restaurants to continue serving, and left many schools in session, while other nations slammed on the brakes. "I am happy that we have not closed," said a restaurant consultant. "Life has to go on."

Details: Although Sweden's older residents have been hit hard, its death rate of 22 per 100,000 people is the same as that of Ireland, which has been praised for its handling of the pandemic, much better than that of Britain or France. .

The governments of Spain, France and Greece on Tuesday announced plans to rekindle a certain appearance of normality, but warned that restrictions on large groups would remain in place for months.

Note quote: "In areas that may have been neglected, the feeling of abandonment can be as emotional as it is material," said one writer who coined the phrase "empty Spain,quot; or "empty Spain," to refer to the drainage of resources and people.

Sopan Deb, a Times writer, grew up in the United States with a love of sports that her father, an immigrant from India, did not understand.

"Like many South Asian parents of his generation living in the United States, his focus was on survival and trying to make it to the next day," Deb writes. “On behalf of his children, it was about professional and academic activities. Anything else was a distraction.

People who say they don't follow influencers might have scrolled through updates from an Instagram mommy blogger, taken a cruise after seeing someone's YouTube review, or bought someone's needlepoint kits that are still online. Those are probably all influencers!

How do you feel about the people who spend more time online now?

I'm concerned about the lack of healthy limits, and internet companies don't make it easy to escape. These sites need an option to pause activity and a universal "absence,quot; message to indicate that they are taking a break. I deactivate my Twitter account many weekends so that people cannot send me messages. Many people do that with Instagram. That's a sign that people want easier ways to disconnect and come back.

