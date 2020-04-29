Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

"Life has to go on,quot;: Sweden's outlier approach
Sweden appears to have managed the coronavirus outbreak without a devastating economic blockade.
Our correspondents examined the country's approach and found that there is great trust in the government, institutions and Swedes to distance themselves socially, something that public health officials have used to justify the non-imposition of mandatory orders.
The country kept its borders open, allowed restaurants to continue serving, and left many schools in session, while other nations slammed on the brakes. "I am happy that we have not closed," said a restaurant consultant. "Life has to go on."
Details: Although Sweden's older residents have been hit hard, its death rate of 22 per 100,000 people is the same as that of Ireland, which has been praised for its handling of the pandemic, much better than that of Britain or France. .
Spain, Greece and France announce plans to reopen
The governments of Spain, France and Greece on Tuesday announced plans to rekindle a certain appearance of normality, but warned that restrictions on large groups would remain in place for months.
But in Spain, where the pandemic has devastated big cities like Barcelona and Madrid, The plight of the country's remote villages has been less noticeable. For them, isolation is a mixed blessing: It offers some protection against contagion, but reveals vulnerabilities once it attacks the coronavirus.
Note quote: "In areas that may have been neglected, the feeling of abandonment can be as emotional as it is material," said one writer who coined the phrase "empty Spain,quot; or "empty Spain," to refer to the drainage of resources and people.
A game of tennis brings father and son together
Sopan Deb, a Times writer, grew up in the United States with a love of sports that her father, an immigrant from India, did not understand.
"Like many South Asian parents of his generation living in the United States, his focus was on survival and trying to make it to the next day," Deb writes. “On behalf of his children, it was about professional and academic activities. Anything else was a distraction.
Genoa Bridge: Almost two years after 43 people died when a bridge collapsed, its replacement, A symbol of the Italian spirit of being able to do, but it has been completed in record time.
UFO. sightings: The United States Department of Defense confirmed that three Navy videos of "unidentified aerial phenomena,quot; were authentic. While seekers of extraterrestrial life were encouraged, There was nothing new.
Snapshot: Above, scavengers in Indonesia who make a living picking up plastic, metal and even bones from one of the world's largest landfills face additional misery as the global economic slowdown closes recycling centers.
New fiction of Simone de Beauvoir: A novel abandoned by the author, who died in 1986, is based on a childhood relationship that shaped her views on gender inequality and sexism. The book will be released in France this fall and in the United States next year.
What we are reading: This meditation on Elle in the Stanley Tucci Negroni video that you have all seen. "Bullets will make you laugh," writes Melina Delkic of the Briefings team.
Listens: With Broadway closed, Ben Brantley recommends the broadcast. "Take me to the world, "a celebration for Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday. And that's how the cast of,quot; Sing Street "put on a show from home.
We have many more suggestions for fun and interesting things to do, read, cook or look at in our On the home page.
And now for the backstory on …
The power of influencers
Taylor Lorenz covers internet culture for The Times. In the last In the technology bulletinTaylor spoke to Shira Ovide about the power of influencers, the combination of opportunities and stress they face during the pandemic, and their STRONG FEELINGS that Internet companies are failing us.
Shira: Why should we care about influencers?
Taylor: Influencers are part of a massive industry that drives retail, marketing, entertainment and more. Companies' marketing deals with influencers are projected to be much larger than advertising sales for the entire newspaper industry in the United States. The products you see at Target and Walmart are often the influencers' own products, use their names, develop with them, or are promoted by them.
People who say they don't follow influencers might have scrolled through updates from an Instagram mommy blogger, taken a cruise after seeing someone's YouTube review, or bought someone's needlepoint kits that are still online. Those are probably all influencers!
How will this crisis change how we and the stars of online social media behave?
You could sacrifice influential people who seem out of touch, such as those with lavish lifestyles. More of us are likely to adapt what young people are already doing. Are abandoning hyper-perfect aesthetics online and embracing the chaos of live streaming and TikTok, where humor and personality are more important than beautiful images.
How do you feel about the people who spend more time online now?
I'm concerned about the lack of healthy limits, and internet companies don't make it easy to escape. These sites need an option to pause activity and a universal "absence,quot; message to indicate that they are taking a break. I deactivate my Twitter account many weekends so that people cannot send me messages. Many people do that with Instagram. That's a sign that people want easier ways to disconnect and come back.
