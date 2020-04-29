Within the early days of Prince William and Kate Middleton's romance

It would be unfair to suggest Prince william put St. Andrews on the map. After all, Scotland's oldest university has consistently ranked among the UK's most prestigious and has educated quite a few politicians, CEOs and at least one king.

But when 18-year-old Wills announced in 2000 that she would be enrolling in the freshman class the following fall, requests to the historic institution skyrocketed by 44 percent, with reports that some eager female students had even ordered dresses. bridal. just in case.

The hysteria was so acute that royalty felt the need to address it in an interview she gave shortly after arriving on the coastal campus in September 2001. For the record, she said, she was very adept at identifying future desperate princesses. . "People trying to take advantage of me and get a piece of me, I see it quickly and I'm leaving soon," he told BBC News.

More than anything, he emphasized the career of art history, he just wanted to be seen as an ordinary college boy. "I mean, I'm just going to college," he said. "It's not like I'm going to get married, although that's what it feels like sometimes."