Wine and liquor stores prove essential during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

Many stores have been temporarily closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Wine and liquor stores, however, have been considered an essential business in much of the country and remain open. For those who have been in quarantine for weeks, especially with children, it is easy to understand why. Alcohol can offer the illusion of escape when there really is no escape.

As Ernesto Vega, owner of Table Wine in Jackson Heights, New York, recently suggested, "It has proven to be a way for people to relax and deal with their stress."

In stressful times, a wish may seem more like a need. Cutting access can create its own dangers. Pennsylvania initially closed all of its liquor stores and led people to search for their alcoholic beverages elsewhere. According to Michael Fishman, co-owner of Quarry Wine & Spirits in Baltimore, Maryland, which is less than 40 miles from its northern neighbor, “people are crossing the state border. Traveling is exactly what you don't want people to do in a situation like this. And they were crowded with shops. There is a demand for beer, wine and spirits at a time like this. And not satisfying them in a community can be dangerous. ”

Strictly speaking, alcohol is not necessary to survive, such as food. Grocery stores are obviously essential, as are banks, pharmacies, and gas stations. While the definition of "essential,quot; may be a little loose, wine and spirits sellers don't set the rules. However, they have to do business in an extremely restrictive economic climate.

Business, so far, has been good for wine shops, or at least better than it could have been. Part of this was the result of general initial uncertainty about what the next few weeks would hold. "There was a little bit of panic at first," Vega says of her experience at Table Wine in New York. "People … didn't realize we were going to be able to stay open. The business of those first two weeks was very fast. There were a few days that almost seemed like a vacation in terms of business."

Fishman at Quarry Wine & Spirits in Baltimore has noticed a similar level of urgency among many of his clients. On the other hand, "we are definitely seeing people buying more," he said. "The customer count is almost the same, but the average sale has increased."

Increased sales, combined with additional free time spent indoors, may very well indicate increased consumption. Certainly, broad orders to stay home create enough time to distract yourself. And anecdotal evidence from social media suggests that drinking has become a quarantine hobby.

What types of wines do people use to fill the hours? At Table Wine, "they are more valuable wines," says Vega. “We have the table of 12- (dollars) and less. They definitely sell a lot. Some of the more expensive wines that we generally don't sell that much, sometimes people take that route too. But overall, it's definitely a bit value-oriented, things that people are used to. "

Another explanation for constant wine sales could be the need for comfort. Many consumers look for comfort foods as a way to find some security in nostalgia. Familiarity is probably also a factor for wine consumers who only want to drink what they know.

In any case, price is always a factor in an uncertain economy. "Some people are being a little bit cheaper because times are tough," says Fishman of Quarry Wine and Spirits. "Some people who are perhaps used to dining out more often find that it is not that expensive, so they are wasting the wine a bit." It's been a bit of both. "

Selling these essential wines to consumers they want has led to some logistical challenges. Social distancing must be maintained at all times, which is why neither Table Wine nor Quarry Wine & Spirits allow customers in their store. But location is also a factor.

Table Wine is located on a once busy shopping avenue in a Queens neighborhood where people tend to shop on foot. Without that foot traffic and without an app, the phone becomes the life saver. "The best thing, if you're doing it to pick up, is to call," says Vega. "We will find out what you want, we will calculate your order. We will take your credit card information to process everything that is there over the phone, and we will have your bottles waiting. No one is allowed in the store, so we have a bank outside that blocks our entrance .When you walk towards the door, we will see you outside. We will open the door, we will ask your name. We will ask you to make a backup. We will put your items in the bank and then we will make a backup. You collect your items.

This six-foot, two-step coronavirus changes when cars are involved. Quarry Wine & Spirits is located in a well-kept shopping center and conducts much of its business through its website and app.

“We have an online portal, basically a store on our website. Basically customers can place an order and (give us) the time. And we have it ready for them. And we can take him to his car, pickup truck on the sidewalk. ”

Going to this model almost exclusively has presented even more challenges. Quarry Wine & Spirits was in the process of transitioning to a more robust website and app when the world changed. The new systems are "… much more laborious for us to complete orders because we are all carrying them."

Busy employees can be a positive sign. And things are so busy at Quarry that they've had to hire additional associates to help with the workload, even as the unemployment rate plunges deeper into double digits. Optimism is hard to find these days. Wave after wave of bad news threatens to drown us all. But wine shops remain open and backed by their customers, demonstrating their essential nature in these difficult times.