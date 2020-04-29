Will Smith has a new virtual meeting of the Prince of Bel-Air

Now this is a story about how Fresh prince cast reunited!
On Wednesday, Will Smith had a special meeting with the cast of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air aired during their Snapchat Discover series WFH will do it from home, and their virtual meeting was filled with nostalgia.
In anticipation of the 30th anniversary of the first episode of the hit comedy, which took place on September 10, 1990, castmates Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Marcell and DJ Jazzy Jeff They joined together to celebrate the milestone, which will air in two parts.
Excited to share his meeting with fans, Will took to Instagram to express his love for his Fresh prince family. "Gathered and it feels so … AHHHHHH!" he wrote. "It's been 30 years since the first season of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, so I thought we should have a lil Zoom reunion!"
This is the first time that all the Fresh prince The cast has been reunited on screen since the series closed in 1996.
After consulting with each other, the gang reflected on their close bond and how they appreciated being given time to connect.
"It's a beautiful pause button for us to stop and think about what's really necessary," Will said. "How often do we even make a call and say, 'Hey, how are you? "" As we talk about the program's 30th anniversary, the Men in black The star continued, "Of all the things I've done, no one brings up things more than they do. Fresh prince"
Taking the cast and viewers on a memory lane walk, Will later played clips from some of the episodes, including his iconic dance scene with Tatyana. As the Everlasting christmas The star recalled, Will joked, "It's so much fun that Tatyana is always 11 years old to me."
Returning to the pilot episode, Joseph, who played the Banks' family butler, Geoffrey, recalled having instantly clicked with the cast, especially the deceased. James Avery, who passed away in 2014. "Coming to audition, spending those moments with Avery standing outside smoking a cigarette, coming in, getting to know you. I wasn't scared. I wasn't scared. It just seemed natural and I enjoyed it." He added: "It is special. It is, no matter what they say, it is special."
