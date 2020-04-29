Will Smith has a new virtual meeting of the Prince of Bel-Air

Now this is a story about how Fresh prince cast reunited!

On Wednesday, Will Smith had a special meeting with the cast of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air aired during their Snapchat Discover series WFH will do it from home, and their virtual meeting was filled with nostalgia.

In anticipation of the 30th anniversary of the first episode of the hit comedy, which took place on September 10, 1990, castmates Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Marcell and DJ Jazzy Jeff They joined together to celebrate the milestone, which will air in two parts.

Excited to share his meeting with fans, Will took to Instagram to express his love for his Fresh prince family. "Gathered and it feels so … AHHHHHH!" he wrote. "It's been 30 years since the first season of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, so I thought we should have a lil Zoom reunion!"

This is the first time that all the Fresh prince The cast has been reunited on screen since the series closed in 1996.