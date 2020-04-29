Will Smith has a meeting of & # 39; Fresh Prince of Bel-Air & # 39; on his Snapchat show

Snapchat

The actor in & # 39; Men in Black & # 39; He meets with his former co-stars, including Alfonso Ribeiro and Tatyana Ali, for the season finale of his Snapchat series 'Will From Home'.

Up News Info –

Will Smith has been reunited with his fellow "The prince of Bel Air"for the season finale of their Snapchat isolation program.

The superstar revisited the 1990 comedy that made him a household name for "Will from home"virtually reconnecting with castmates Alfonso Ribeiro, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reidand Joseph Marcell, who played Butler Geoffrey.

In the first installment of the two-part finale, which premiered on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Smith recalled how Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks, encouraged him to name his character on screen.

<br />

Recalling the conversation, Smith said to his old friend, "It was such a profound idea that you had. You said, 'Because people will call you that for the rest of your life!'

Meanwhile, DJ Jazzy Jeff, who was also Smith's music partner, admitted that there is only one downside to always being recognized as his Jazz character.

"It really bothered me that everyone wanted to do the handshake (his character shared it with Smith on the screen)," said the DJ. "You would see in people's eyes when they were about to sneak out of the handshake and I would just grab his hand and hold it. Besides that, I'm fine!"

The co-stars also expressed relief at Jeff's recovery after recently battling coronavirus symptoms, and took a moment to remember the late television patriarch. James Avery, who was known for his role as Phillip Banks. He died in 2014.

The second part of the final episode will debut on Snapchat on Thursday.

The latest installment in the series can be viewed here.