Why will Gigi Hadid always have Zayn Malik's back?

Enter the list of criteria to leave in 2020: get him a partner that will be difficult for anyone who dares to call you on social networks.

Why Gigi hadid wasn't having none about that when YouTube personality Jake Paul criticized boyfriend Zayn Malikin February. Boasting that "he almost had to applaud Zane from 1 direction because he's a little boy and has an attitude," Paul tweeted, "Zane ik you're reading this … stop being mad because you came home alone to your big ass room. from hotel hahaha ".

Except that Hadid was quick to point to his more than nine million followers (more than double Paul's, for what it's worth), the former One Direction-er-turned American Music Award-winning R,amp;B vocalist really has very little to get angry. about. "Lol because he doesn't mind hanging out with you and your shameful team of YouTube groupies …" Hadid replied. "Alone at home with his best friends as a respectful king because he has me, honey. Not bothered by your irrelevant and ugly butt. Go to bed …"

It is unclear whether Paul followed his advice, although he did delete the tweet