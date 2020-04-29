Why Nikki Bella wants her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev to be like Brad Pitt

Is Nikki Bella be helpful or hurtful?

In this all-new exclusive Thursday clip Total fine, retired WWE superstar cheers on her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev choose magazines for a vision board. While the Belle Radici co-founder is excited to discover her man's next professional move, the professional dancer is still grappling with being fired from Dancing with the stars.

"I'm the type of person to attack when the iron is hot! Like people want to know what you're going to do next," Nikki says in a confessional. "And Artem waits for the right moment, but go find the moment, that's what it's about."

While Nikki selects several magazines covering different topics, Artem struggles to get into the activity. Although, as the Russian-born artist pointed out at the beginning of the clip, he doesn't know what he wants from his post-DWTS race.

"Ooh, I think you would kill him in the fashion industry. You could be a model, you have good genes," says E! Personality tells a disinterested Artem. "Your dad is terrific and 65 years old!"