Why Nikki Bella wants her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev to be like Brad Pitt

In this all-new exclusive Thursday clip Total fine, retired WWE superstar cheers on her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev choose magazines for a vision board. While the Belle Radici co-founder is excited to discover her man's next professional move, the professional dancer is still grappling with being fired from Dancing with the stars.
"I'm the type of person to attack when the iron is hot! Like people want to know what you're going to do next," Nikki says in a confessional. "And Artem waits for the right moment, but go find the moment, that's what it's about."
While Nikki selects several magazines covering different topics, Artem struggles to get into the activity. Although, as the Russian-born artist pointed out at the beginning of the clip, he doesn't know what he wants from his post-DWTS race.
"Ooh, I think you would kill him in the fashion industry. You could be a model, you have good genes," says E! Personality tells a disinterested Artem. "Your dad is terrific and 65 years old!"
"Yes, he's Russian," Artem jokes in response. "We preserve better because we are in the cold eight months of the year."
Speaking of attractive men, as he continues to comb through the magazine stand, Nikki sees Brad Pitt& # 39; s GQ cover. Taking the magazine, Nikki informs Artem that he looks like the Oscar-winning actor.
"So now you want me to get tattoos, look like Brad Pitt, become a model, who do you think I am?" Artem asks.
According to Nikki, she is just trying to help him "find a job." Artem later reveals in a confessional that Nikki likes to "steer,quot; him in the direction she wants. Although Artem knows that Nikki has good intentions, he simply wants her to trust him.
"God, this was a great hike and then he became & # 39; Artem has no goals, he has no job and everything & # 39;" mocks Artem. "Is it supposed to make me feel good? Or is it supposed to make me feel bad?"
In Artem's defense, "he has already invested in a job for 10 years,quot; and is coming to an agreement on what to do next.
"Hey! You had an incredible career, Mr. Artem," says Nikki encouragingly. "It all comes to an end, I can't fight in the ring anymore."
According to Nikki, he is pushing this vision board so Artem can feel satisfied again.
"I really want you to find something you had with Dancing with the stars"Nikki transmits to the Total fine camera. "I want him to have that security and I don't want him to be unemployed forever."
