Why Jada Pinkett Smith Feels She Doesn't Know Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith it's becoming real about your relationship with Will Smith.

The 48-year-old actress spoke about what she learned about her 51-year-old husband amid social estrangement in the Wednesday episode of Red Table Talk.

The topic came up after Jada asked guests Pastor John Gray and his wife Aventer Gray what they learned from each other during this time.

"I have to be honest: I think one of the things I realize is that I don't know Will,quot; Girls Tour said the star. "Let me tell you: I feel like there is a layer you come to, right? Life is full, and you create these stories in your head. And then you hold onto these stories and that's your idea of ​​your partner. But that's not who his partner is. So, (he's) going through the process of having to dissolve all the stories and all of Will's ideas that I've built around those stories. "