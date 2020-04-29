Why Jada Pinkett Smith Feels She Doesn't Know Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith it's becoming real about your relationship with Will Smith.
The 48-year-old actress spoke about what she learned about her 51-year-old husband amid social estrangement in the Wednesday episode of Red Table Talk.
The topic came up after Jada asked guests Pastor John Gray and his wife Aventer Gray what they learned from each other during this time.
"I have to be honest: I think one of the things I realize is that I don't know Will,quot; Girls Tour said the star. "Let me tell you: I feel like there is a layer you come to, right? Life is full, and you create these stories in your head. And then you hold onto these stories and that's your idea of your partner. But that's not who his partner is. So, (he's) going through the process of having to dissolve all the stories and all of Will's ideas that I've built around those stories. "
Then she said, "What Will and I are learning to do is be friends."
"Because you go into all these ideas about what intimate relationships are supposed to be like, what marriage is supposed to be like. So, Will and I are in the process of taking time to learn to love himself , I take the time to learn to love myself, right, and build a friendship along the way. So let me tell you: it has been something like being married to someone for 20 years and then realizing, & # 39 I don't know you and you don't know me But I also realize that there is an aspect of yourself that you don't know either. "
Will and Jada were married in December 1997. Like any other couple, they have experienced a fair amount of ups and downs over the years. Still, they have remained committed to each other.
"We don't even say we're married anymore," he Men in black The actor said during a 2018 interview with TIDAL. "We refer to ourselves as 'life partners', where you enter that space where you realize that you are literally with someone for the rest of your life. There is no need to break deals. There is no nothing she can do, ever, nothing that can break our relationship. She has my support until death, and it feels so good to get to that space. "
