Why Finneas wants fans to stop looking for the next one? Billie Eilish

Billie eilisholder brother and super producer Finneas O & # 39; Connell I can't tell you who the next Billie Eilish will be. That's because he says there won't be one at all.
In a new episode of the alternative music program & # 39; ALT CTRL & # 39; Apple Music & # 39; s Beats 1, presenter Hanuman Welch O & # 39; Connell asked who he thinks will be "the next Billie Eilish,quot;. And the musician told him how he For real he felt, explaining that he considers the question itself to be creatively problematic.
"The only version of that question I can support is: 'Who is the next person who will do exactly what he wants and be considered pop music?'" Explained O & # 39; Connell. "That nonsense would understand, but for me it hurts two things. It hurts Billie enormously, since you could be the next Billie. It also hurts enormously anyone who says Billie is the next version." , You know what I mean? Does great damage Lorde. Does great damage to Wool (King) ".
He continued, "It's not cyclical like that. Billie was nominated for Album of the Year, the same year as Lana. It's not like you passed the torch and then retired."
In 2020, Eilish and O & # 39; Connell took home five Grammys each for their joint work.
"I think the whole answer to our art being so positive is that it sounds true and feels unique," he said. "That was what we were looking for at the beginning was not to settle for any preconceived notions of what we should be doing. And I think Lorde did the same thing. I think Lana has done the same thing. Both have been influences of ours."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
O & # 39; Connell also tipped his hat to another one-of-a-kind artist, Timothée Chalamet.
"Imagine if someone were to say 'Who is the next Timothée Chalamet?'" Asked O 'Connell. "It's like, currently it's Timothée Chalamet!"
