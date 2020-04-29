Why Finneas wants fans to stop looking for the next one? Billie Eilish

Billie eilisholder brother and super producer Finneas O & # 39; Connell I can't tell you who the next Billie Eilish will be. That's because he says there won't be one at all.

In a new episode of the alternative music program & # 39; ALT CTRL & # 39; Apple Music & # 39; s Beats 1, presenter Hanuman Welch O & # 39; Connell asked who he thinks will be "the next Billie Eilish,quot;. And the musician told him how he For real he felt, explaining that he considers the question itself to be creatively problematic.

"The only version of that question I can support is: 'Who is the next person who will do exactly what he wants and be considered pop music?'" Explained O & # 39; Connell. "That nonsense would understand, but for me it hurts two things. It hurts Billie enormously, since you could be the next Billie. It also hurts enormously anyone who says Billie is the next version." , You know what I mean? Does great damage Lorde. Does great damage to Wool (King) ".