Whoopi Goldberg did a TikTok where she tried to make dinner for herself and the result was surprisingly bad.

First of all, Whoopi Goldberg is on TikTok. He has only two so far, the first where he played the role of Mother Earth.

And the second, where he tried to prepare a meal. But it's not a really elaborate meal … just … pasta. Like a simple pasta dish. Please watch.

WHEWWWWWWW, THAT WAS A TRIP!

I'll say Whoopi starts on a good note … chopping garlic with gloves! We all know how that smell lingers on your fingers during DAYSSSSS. I recommend your ingenious thinking here.

But then all of a sudden, there's just a ton of garlic gloves swimming in oil in a pan.

And then the food is ready and it's literally just spaghetti with 4,000 whole garlic cloves!

Oh, and there's also a side of garlic bread.

I love garlic, but … is it ok ?????????????

In the end, Whoopi said he would never cook again and would only order. Too bad because I was expecting more meals like this. But, oh well. Goodbye!

