Whitney Kongevick, deputy director of Colleyville Heritage HS, dies after battling pneumonia – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GRAPEVINE-COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Grapevine-Colleyville ISD deputy director died after fighting pneumonia and an infection.

Whitney Kongevick of Colleyville Heritage High School passed away Tuesday afternoon, Principal Lance Groppel announced Wednesday.

"I have some heartbreaking news to share with you. Late yesterday afternoon, one of our Assistant Principal Whitney Kongevick passed away after a short stay in the intensive care unit. Whitney had recently been experiencing respiratory problems, which eventually turned into pneumonia and an infection."

Groppel went on to say that while in the ICU, Kongevick was examined three times for the coronavirus and the test was negative three times.

“I don't even have the words to express what a loss this is for our panther community. Whitney was a great advocate for all students and our staff and will be greatly missed. This loss is made even more difficult because we cannot be together during this time. While we cannot give a comforting hug, we are committed to providing advisory support to students who wish to speak to someone. "

Groppel said he will share information about any celebrations or memories of his life when they become available.