Which bird is the best?

In this issue of "Sounds Right to Me", Emily and Megan compare notes on which are the best birds.
Megan Historically I am not very fond of many animals and I have a very small and specific list of animals that I can tolerate. Birds really aren't on this list! Their quick movements make me nervous and I don't love that they can fly and I don't. Most of them have small sharp beaks and sparkling eyes, and I'm pretty sure they'd kill me if only I had a chance. However, there are some birds that I consider acceptable, if only because I think I could train them to do my will.
Emily: Once again, we came to the same conclusion from opposite sides: despite enjoying almost every animal on Earth rather than the company of almost any living human being, I think birds are mini-impossible to train.stunned dinosaurs with razor fingers and killer hearts. When I was eight years old, a herd of wandering Canadian geese attacked me in Branson, Missouri, for a piece of bread I was holding, and I can still feel its nightmarish bluntness, blunt but aggressive, hurting the inside of my arms while I uselessly agitated , desperate and unsuccessful against that wall of fluttering feathers. The few birds that I don't actively want extinction seem friendly, generous, and unlikely to ambush a child for less than a gram of carbohydrates.
Megan The cassowary is a huge, flightless bird that appears to be wearing a hat, and which has probably done its fair share of dire deeds in the past. Normally, I would be afraid of this bird, which looks like an ostrich and a turkey had a baby, but the dumb part of me thinks we could be friends.
Emily: Counterpoint: This bird looks like a sexual predator from a Yeats poem.