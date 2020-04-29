Which bird is the best?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Which bird is the best?
%MINIFYHTML12ecfe47e124c40b1866e44c58a8740814%
Sounds good to me"Sounds Right to Me" is an occasional column in which Megan Reynolds and Emily Alford, Up News Info's logic experts, explain why something that sounds wrong is really correct.

In this issue of "Sounds Right to Me", Emily and Megan compare notes on which are the best birds.

Megan Historically I am not very fond of many animals and I have a very small and specific list of animals that I can tolerate. Birds really aren't on this list! Their quick movements make me nervous and I don't love that they can fly and I don't. Most of them have small sharp beaks and sparkling eyes, and I'm pretty sure they'd kill me if only I had a chance. However, there are some birds that I consider acceptable, if only because I think I could train them to do my will.

Emily: Once again, we came to the same conclusion from opposite sides: despite enjoying almost every animal on Earth rather than the company of almost any living human being, I think birds are mini-impossible to train.stunned dinosaurs with razor fingers and killer hearts. When I was eight years old, a herd of wandering Canadian geese attacked me in Branson, Missouri, for a piece of bread I was holding, and I can still feel its nightmarish bluntness, blunt but aggressive, hurting the inside of my arms while I uselessly agitated , desperate and unsuccessful against that wall of fluttering feathers. The few birds that I don't actively want extinction seem friendly, generous, and unlikely to ambush a child for less than a gram of carbohydrates.

Megan The cassowary is a huge, flightless bird that appears to be wearing a hat, and which has probably done its fair share of dire deeds in the past. Normally, I would be afraid of this bird, which looks like an ostrich and a turkey had a baby, but the dumb part of me thinks we could be friends.

Emily: Counterpoint: This bird looks like a sexual predator from a Yeats poem.

Illustration for the article titled There are 5 good birds, but which 5? "Srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80 , w_80 / im8hopfwgqccdd5njrmm.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/im8hopfwgqccdd5njrmm.jpg 320w, https: //i.kinja-img .com / gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / im8hopfwgqccdd5njrmm.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / im8hopfwgqccdd5njrmm.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/im8hopfwgqccdd5njrmm.jpg 1600w "data-chomp-id =" im8hopfwgqccdd5njrmm "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled There are 5 good birds, but which 5? "data-anim-src =" http: // Up News Info .com / "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Getty

Another killer bird, the harpy eagle, scares me because, in some lights, it looks like a human being. However, that's a feature and not a mistake, because this thing is extremely intimidating, very beautiful, and it would certainly kill me at night if I asked for it, and would probably also peck an enemy in the butt if I asked for it. Good bird! Sweet Baby.

Emily: Counterpoint: this bird's eyes look like tunnels to hell.

Here's Belinda, my new best friend, ready to fuck "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ sgupmog05ts8xiddjokq.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/sgupmog05ts8xiddjokq.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/ gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / sgupmog05ts8xiddjokq.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80 , w_800 / sgupmog05ts8xiddjokq.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/sgupmog05ts8xiddjokq.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto-" chomp-id = "sgupmog05ts8xiddjokq" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Here's Belinda, my new best friend, ready to fuck" data-anim-src = "http://Up News Info.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Here's Belinda, my new best friend, ready to fuck
Image: Getty

the The shoe stork is essentially a dinosaur, which would normally scare me, but on the imagined stage I have created it instead relieves. Sure, a shoe stork would kill me if I wasn't looking. To be clear, all these birds would, let's face it, you can't trust a bird! But taming the shoe and getting him to do whatever he wants, whether it's walking to the good deli to get me a Quadrattini and a bottle of mineral water, or swallowing all the squirrel that terrifies cats from the roof, would be a dream. According to my research, these birds can reach up to 5 feet tall, which means you could saddle this motherfucker and take him to the park for his daily constitutional.

Emily: Counterpoint: This bird's eyes seem like the last thing you see before you turn into a forearm for Laura Dern to find in the generator room.

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The other two birds are pedestrian, but they deserve mention: the penguins are pure and good, and although they probably smell very strong fishy, ​​I would love to tie two to my feet and ride them like little skis in Antarctica. If this is not what they preferred, I would content myself with throwing oily sardines out of a bucket and telling them that I love them. Flamingos are pink, pink! And they walk with concern and purpose. What could not be loved?

Emily: Penguins and flamingos are our two overlapping birds. I like to imagine penguins and flamingos in a small blender, all dressed in tuxes and ball gowns. Flamingos would take delicate bites of pink shrimp from the waiters' trays, while penguins swallow whole fish, spot their little white bellies, and then look legitimately shy. These are cartoon birds is my point and do not pose a threat.

Another cartoon, though genetically confused, bird-like animal is the platypus, which is part bird, part mammal, and part reptile. All the best parts if you ask me: there is no bloody childbirth, beautiful silk fur, a powerful beaver tail, and just a pinch of deadly poison. The platypus is the animal that we all would be if the evolution were just.

Hi handsome.

Hi handsome.
Image: Getty

Unlike the genetically superior platypus, kakapo is one of nature's losers and doesn't like it, but it looks nasty. The only parrot that can't fly, the kakapo must climb trees, where he sleeps all day and wanders around for snacks at night. Meanwhile, its oversized beak and rumpled feathers give the poor animal the scruffy appearance of wearing a more majestic bird costume. I am kakapo Kakapo is me.

Hungry bird

Hungry bird
Screenshot: Youtube

My final choice is silk chicken, perhaps strange since, several times a year since I was 12 years old, I have a dream in which a rooster attacks me, and I must beat him to death with a stick. I don't always win. But silk chicken is basically a strangely shaped Pekingese that carries its closest guess to a bird costume. Regal but ridiculous, the silkie is the toy breed of the bird world and anyone who doesn't like it is a bigger monster than almost all other birds.

A sweet little prince among chickens

A sweet little prince among chickens
Image: Getty

Megan Convincing arguments! But I am not convinced. Readers, your time is now.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here