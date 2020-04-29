Which bird is the best?

Sounds good to me "Sounds Right to Me" is an occasional column in which Megan Reynolds and Emily Alford, Up News Info's logic experts, explain why something that sounds wrong is really correct.

In this issue of "Sounds Right to Me", Emily and Megan compare notes on which are the best birds.

Megan Historically I am not very fond of many animals and I have a very small and specific list of animals that I can tolerate. Birds really aren't on this list! Their quick movements make me nervous and I don't love that they can fly and I don't. Most of them have small sharp beaks and sparkling eyes, and I'm pretty sure they'd kill me if only I had a chance. However, there are some birds that I consider acceptable, if only because I think I could train them to do my will.

Emily: Once again, we came to the same conclusion from opposite sides: despite enjoying almost every animal on Earth rather than the company of almost any living human being, I think birds are mini-impossible to train.stunned dinosaurs with razor fingers and killer hearts. When I was eight years old, a herd of wandering Canadian geese attacked me in Branson, Missouri, for a piece of bread I was holding, and I can still feel its nightmarish bluntness, blunt but aggressive, hurting the inside of my arms while I uselessly agitated , desperate and unsuccessful against that wall of fluttering feathers. The few birds that I don't actively want extinction seem friendly, generous, and unlikely to ambush a child for less than a gram of carbohydrates.

Megan The cassowary is a huge, flightless bird that appears to be wearing a hat, and which has probably done its fair share of dire deeds in the past. Normally, I would be afraid of this bird, which looks like an ostrich and a turkey had a baby, but the dumb part of me thinks we could be friends.

Emily: Counterpoint: This bird looks like a sexual predator from a Yeats poem.