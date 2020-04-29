Where there is a will in England, there is a way

LONDON – On a ping-pong table in his north London garden lay Atalanta Georgopoulos' last will and testament. She signed and then backed away to a safe distance. Even the table approached her neighbor and her house cleaner, witnesses to the will, each with their own pens, all three trying not to complete their will, the act that also kills her.
Countries around the world have struggled to simplify the writing of wills in recent weeks, paying attention to legions of people, young and old, for whom the disastrous consequences of death have appeared. But England's influential traditions of will have stood still, defying the clamor of lawyers concerned that their health and that of their clients would be compromised by rules instituted in the first year of Queen Victoria's reign in 1837.
Across England, people have to choreograph new rituals to fulfill the 180-year mandate to be signed in the presence of two witnesses, none of them beneficiaries and, according to current interpretation, none of them pixelated.
Will makers have executed drive-in signatures and signatures through nursing home windows. Documents have been nailed under windshield wipers and dog bowls. They have discussed death and the listed goods from opposite ends of their entries.
All along, will makers have become familiar with a way of talking about death that once seemed taboo in certain segments of society, transplanting rituals that used to be reserved for oak-paneled law offices to light sometimes uncomfortable of the day.
"Before the coronavirus started, it would have been a classic example of wanting to bury my head in the sand and not face it all," said Georgopoulos, 48, a writer and mother of three children. "But since it started, there is a more practical need to order these things that is less emotional, more distant; to do all the things we need to do when we grow up."
Her neighbor, Geoff Ho, had agreed to witness the firm on the condition that he did not have to stop by his house. So after he and his house cleaner slipped through a side door and into his garden, they went to work under a pear tree and an olive tree. Georgopoulos joked about falling dead the moment he signed. Mr. Ho left a bottle of Chablis on the ping pong table.
"We all strike up a surreal conversation," he said, "and we left."
In England, which largely shares its will-writing rules with Wales and Northern Ireland, but not Scotland, many parts of life have been connected online since the virus, but it's not about organizing death.
The Wills Act of 1837, drafted at a time when illiteracy was rampant, was designed to protect against fraud, ensuring that at least two people who would not benefit from the will could attest that it was signed by the creator of the will without any undue influence.
But the burdensome rules were also intended to corner what some at the time saw as peculiar practice, historians said. Many Englishmen of that time would have simply expected to pass the property on to the firstborn male heir, with no further instruction required.
"Wills became very suspicious of the establishment because he thought he was trying to divert property from his heir," said Lesley King, a professor at Guildford, England-based University of Law. "So we have always had strict rules on wills."
Those rules also became the basis of American will-writing laws. But although some states have loosened restrictions in recent years, England has remained firm. A government-appointed legal panel He said in 2017 that the law "needs to be modernized," but then shelved its review to tackle a project on wedding law.
Among the only exceptions to England's witness requirements was during the war, when soldiers were allowed to write wills in the trenches, said Mark Dunkley, a partner at Shakespeare Martineau, a law firm in Leicester, England.
After the coronavirus attack, dozens of US states relaxed their rules even further, allowing people in some cases to witness wills on video conferencing tools, said Lauren Wolven, a partner at Levenfeld Pearlstein in Chicago who followed the changes.
Lawyers in Scotland, which has a different legal system than England, have also begun to witness video wills.
English lawyers have lobbied for similar changes, to no avail.
"It is endemic that the industry lags a little behind," said Michael Knott, senior director of practice in charge of wills at Slater and Gordon in London. "I can invest millions online using an electronic signature, but I can't leave a fraction of that to my family or a local charity without having to go through a really archaic process."
Government He said last week that he was reviewing the case for changes.
"The limitations of the Covid-19 situation must be balanced with important safeguards in the law to protect older and vulnerable people in particular against undue influence and fraud," said Alex Chalk, a conservative lawmaker who holds a position at the Ministry of Justice.
A dark case from 1781 has helped English property lawyers to devise creative solutions.
The case centers on Honora Jenkins, a widow descendant of a family of wealthy Yorkshire grocers, who came to her lawyer's office to sign her will before she died in 1778. But the office was hot and Mrs. Jenkins was asthmatic . She then retired to her carriage to sign the documents, accompanied by witnesses from the law office.
When her will was questioned in a London court, the question arose as to whether Jenkins had been present when witnesses signed it at their desks. Conveniently, her maid testified, by the time the witnesses signed, the carriage horses had risen, giving Mrs. Jenkins a glimpse of the proceedings through the window.
On that ground, the will stood firm, assuring lawyers two and a half centuries later that witnessing a will through a window was legal.
"It's one of those cases that comes up in law school," said Fiona Smith, a Forsters partner in London. "It's one of those weird cases that you remember."
But not all firms have a peculiar solution. Currently, lawyers have to weigh the risk of visiting hospitals, nursing homes or offices to ensure that their clients' wills stand in court, said Emily Deane, the technical adviser to the Society of Trustees and Practitioners. of Goods, an industry body. In some cases, lawyers have decided to schedule hospital visits for the end to avoid taking the virus from there to a nursing home.
Some high-volume law firms have experienced a 400 percent increase in will requests in April compared to the same period last year, many of them younger front-line health workers who wrote their first wills.
Ian Bond, head of trusts and properties at Talbots, a West Midlands law firm, said the firm had seen a 70 percent increase in applications. He said he had had to tuck a will under a windshield wiper to keep it from blowing up on a windy day and was carrying wills back and forth between neighbors on either side of his fences.
"It's usually quite a solemn thing: He's signing a document that deals with his death," Bond said. "But this is changing people's perceptions of death. Rather than being somewhat morbid, this entire pandemic has focused people's minds on the importance of having their affairs in order. They have no real reason to postpone it."
Although they have tried to satisfy the requirements, the attorneys said they were still preparing for the looming disputes.
Andrew Wilkinson, a partner specializing in will disputes at Shakespeare Martineau in Leicester, said he was once involved in a case in which someone left considerable assets to charity, only to have lawyers later discover that the two signed witnesses they had never met, which means that he could not have been present at the same time for the signing. The property passed to a distant cousin instead.
"I hope there will be an increase in work in about six months due to these problems," he said.
For Ms. Georgopoulos, however, completing her will was a relief, all the more so because she had to improvise. Two decades ago, he signed his first will at a lawyer's office, a ceremony that by comparison felt obsolete.
"That time, it was very gloomy and something like," Oh well, cheery hockey sticks, come on, "he said." There's something about the grandeur of walking into those oak-paneled rooms and the seriousness and formality of all the ritual that lands on your body. While there was absolutely no sign of that in my backyard. "