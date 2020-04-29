When to Expect Final Mile High City Snow in Spring 2020

With Denver's first reading of the 80-degree season on the horizon, the question has probably already occurred to you: have we finally seen our final snow of the season?

As with most Denver weather questions, the answer is complicated.

First, the seasonal numbers: It's already been an above-average winter season for snowfall in Denver, with around 58 inches measured at the city's official weather site at Denver International Airport. At the city's most central Stapleton airport site, the total seasonal snowfall is up to 71 inches. Both numbers are above Denver's long-term average of 57.1 inches.

Two signs may indicate that the last snowfall has already fallen: First, Denver's last average snowfall is April 28, according to long-term weather data from the National Weather Service. So just with that metric, Denver could end up with snowfall for the winter season.

The forecast also appears to favor those hoping winter has given its last snowy sigh: it will likely hit 80 degrees next week, and the overall trend will run through the first week of May, trends are warmer than average. There's practically no chance of snow until the end of April, and it's a reasonably sure bet that it won't snow in the first days of May, either.

While Denver has seen snow until June 5, in the past 30 years it has only snowed after May 15 three times, according to official records from the National Weather Service.

But there is an indicator that winter is not yet complete – a notable recent trend towards subsequent spring snowfall. Last spring, four inches of snow fell on May 21 and 22, and Denver has seen snowfall in mid-May in about half of its last 20 springs. A more undulating jet stream, perhaps enhanced or caused by climate change, could be part of the reason for this recent trend.

Combining the forecast, the recent snowy trend, and the weather, Denver may have a window of a week or two in the middle of next month to snow. While it can snow as late as Memorial Day or even June, it is extremely rare that it snows so late in the season. So while you probably still shouldn't be hiding the snow shovel in long-term storage, there's a good chance you may have used it for the last time this season.

To be transparent, after we asked this same question a year ago, it snowed another three times in Denver, totaling about five inches. If it snows again this May, it's probably fair to blame, or celebrate, your favorite newspaper.