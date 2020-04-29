When the game was over, the party started for Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman – Up News Info Detroit

The Carmen Electra basketball fan wasn't much more than wearing Jordans in high school and her knowledge of Dennis Rodman was simply that the NBA bad boy had dated Madonna.

But once the then-Chicago Bulls star, who wore her hair as a colorful canvas and illustrated her body with tattoos, she noticed that the entertainment star and 1990s "Playboy,quot; model fell in love with Electra.

"We exchanged numbers and he called and called and called," said Electra. "He wouldn't answer. Finally, one day I picked up the phone and he invited me to hang out with him and I went after him. I went in."

Electra, who turned 48 last week, found herself back in the spotlight after their relationship came to life in the documentary "The Last Dance," the ESPN and Netflix documentary series built around the last season of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls in 1997 -98.

"Dennis was considered the bad boy of basketball," said Electra, "and I like bad boys."

Electra and Rodman got married, the Bulls won championships, and the couple became sensational sensations. She talked about some of the wild moments in the documentary, which drew 6.1 million viewers through ESPN and ESPN2 last Sunday, including once hiding naked under the covers when Jordan knocked on a hotel door trying to drag Rodman to practice.

"I remember being in the living room, naked, at Dennis' Chicago home," Electra told The Associated Press. "He was very humble. He tossed a mattress in front of the sofa in the living room. That's where he always slept. That's where I also slept. We were both naked, actually, when someone knocks on the door, Dennis jumps up, I don't know if he opened the door naked or not, I can't remember that part because I was hiding. He just turned to me and said, "It's Michael Jordan. I have to go practice."

She later detailed her sex with Rodman at all of the Bulls' practice facilities, everywhere from the training room to the court, and possibly even coached Phil Jackson's office.

"I would have to say I'm sorry, Coach," he said with a laugh.

Rodman's eccentricities transcended his basketball skills that led him to NBA titles with the Detroit Pistons and Bulls and forged a path to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He led the league in rebounding an NBA record in seven consecutive seasons, winning consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards and consecutive titles with the Pistons before joining Jordan and Scottie Pippen for three consecutive championships with the Bulls.

Electra's career skyrocketed, her sex appeal had landed her roles on "Baywatch,quot; and a gig as a presenter on MTV's "Singled Out,quot;. She moved between jobs and trips to Chicago to be with Rodman and said she passed numerous auditions to spend more time with him. He explained that Rodman could be a very quiet man who "loved to eat a cheeseburger and a smoothie,quot; before games and always called her "mom."

The changes came when the final horn sounded.

"After the game, the party started," said Electra. "It would start with dinner. Then we'd go to the strip club, after hours, … I was trying to keep up. I kept it for a long time. I literally felt like one of the guys trying to keep up with Dennis. "

Electra said the party didn't seem to slow Rodman down, who could sometimes ignore the antics of the night before.

"I almost think of him as non-human," said Electra. "I would have the worst headaches in the morning and he would go practice. A couple of times it may have been a little late.

Electra, speaking on the phone from Los Angeles, said she was looking at a photo of Rodman ("so cool, so ahead of her time,quot;) of their time together as she recalled their fiery relationship.

They married in November 1998, filed for annulment nine days later, reconciled but divorced in April 1999. Electra, whose image will soon appear on a mobile celebrity slot, and Rodman shares an agent and he helped reconnect the couple. for a short conversation. Months ago.

She said watching the documentary helped her appreciate her time with Rodman.

“Yes, we had a great time, and this wild love, but we also had many difficult moments. Many struggles, ”he said. "Whatever happens, I will always wish him the best."

