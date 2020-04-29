Bangalore: Britannia Industries Ltd has launched a Store Locator service so that consumers can find their favorite Britannia products at nearby stores. Given the context of the ongoing crash, the GPS-based Chatbot publishes a list of stores near the consumer's current location, which the company has recently serviced, it said in a statement.

The technology solution has been created to respond quickly to rising consumer demand and the growing need for consumers to find the range of Britannia products close to where they reside, Britannia Industries CEO Varun Berry said: The high degree The familiarity that Indian consumers have with WhatsApp makes it an ideal platform to reach a wide demographic of consumers.