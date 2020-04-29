West Michigan Senior Parade – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – During the pandemic, it is important never to forget the most vulnerable.

So, a western Michigan community came together yesterday to show their love.

Seniors at the Alamo nursing home lined the streets with their health workers.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Dozens of cars passed by sharing messages of support for family members.

Nursing homes have been some of the most affected by Covid-19 in the US. USA

Organizers say they plan to hold another parade this Friday.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related