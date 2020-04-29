Wes Ball to direct "Harry August's First Fifteen Lives" for Amblin Partners – Up News Info

Maze Runner Franchise maker Wes Ball to direct science fiction novel Hairette Claire North Harry August's first fifteen lives for Amblin Partners.

Amblin Partners



Harry August's first fifteen lives Follow a man who is repeatedly born into the same life, recalls all his past experiences, and seeks to save the world by beating a rival with a similar talent who is willing to make any sacrifice to obtain divine knowledge. Melissa IqbalHuman, the Nevers) has adapted the novel for the big screen.

The novel won the John W. Campbell Memorial Award for Best Science Fiction Novel and was nominated for the Arthur C. Clarke Award for Best Science Fiction Novel.

Oscar nominees Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent (Emma, ​​three billboards outside Ebb, Missouri) from Blueprint Pictures, who originally chose and developed the project, and Joe Hartwick Jr (Jumper, the maze runner) from Oddball Entertainment will produce.

Jeb Brody, president of production at Amblin Partners, and Andrew Calof, vice president of creative affairs, will oversee the studio.

WME recently signed Ball, Hartwick Jr. and their label Oddball Entertainment. The two are also in the early stages of restarting the Planet of the Apes franchise for 20th Century Studios. The Up News Info broke the news about Ball's $ 170 million animated passion project on 20th, Mouse protector disconnect in the wake of the Disney merger near the start of the project.

Balls Maze Runner The films have accumulated nearly $ 949 million at the worldwide box office.

Amblin Partners came to 2020 with an Oscar-winning blockbuster, Sam Mendes & # 39; 1917 It grossed $ 375 million at the WW box office and is set to make a net profit of $ 77 million. Pic awaits its launch in China once the country's theaters reopen after the coronavirus pandemic there.