"We have to make it work,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has now said that Governor Greg Abbott has issued orders to gradually reopen some Texas businesses on Friday, it is his job to help ensure the plan is a success and that residents continue their efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"We are moving here locally to flatten the curve, but we have to continue to do so. We are not out of the woods yet, we cannot budge," said Mayor Johnson.

During an interview Tuesday, the mayor said residents should continue to practice social distancing, good hygiene, and wearing masks even after stores, shopping malls, restaurants, movie theaters, libraries, and museums can open with an occupation of the 25%.

He said it is not his job to criticize Governor Abbott's plan.

"I am not at all interested in the exercise of relinking the decision or talking about whether it is too early or too early." It is a done deal and now we have to make the right decision. We have to make it work. Not working in this case means that people die and it is not an acceptable result for me. "

The mayor said that the elderly and the most vulnerable populations should continue at home as much as possible.

He said one of the biggest challenges remains testing for the Covid-19 virus, even after asking the federal government to establish two test-driving sites in Dallas and asking Walgreens to also establish a site in the city. "What we have now is woefully inadequate. How much do we need? I can't say for sure, but I know that 1% of our county has been screened and I know it's not close enough. "

When asked how concerned he would be if there were an increase in the number of people who tested positive, the mayor said, "If this announcement were made within two weeks, it would be a concern. If it were made two weeks ago, it would have been a concern, all stemming from the fact that we don't have the solid evidence in place that we would like to have. "

On Monday, Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas State Department of Health Services, said the state could soon increase to 26,000 tests per day.

The state also wants to increase the number of contact trackers to 4,000 by the end of May. "We have to do something about contact tracing," said the mayor.

The closure of Covid-19 has led to a sharp drop in sales tax revenue for cities across the state, including Dallas.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax warned that the city faces a deficit of $ 25 million for the remainder of this fiscal year, and a deficit of up to $ 134 million for the next fiscal year beginning October 1.

Mayor Johnson said, “Those are some important numbers that you just mentioned. I am very concerned about that. It's something I've been focusing on since the beginning of this pandemic. "

Broadnax told employees that there could be fewer hours, leave, a reduction in force, and early retirement incentives as a result.

The mayor said he told the city manager to do everything possible to avoid making cuts to public safety, even though it is the bulk of the city's budget.

"It is very, very important to me that we do not step back with respect to public safety, with respect to the police and the fire department, with respect to the people who provide essential services in the city."

The city also faces millions of dollars in losses sustained during last October's tornadoes.

FEMA decided not to reimburse the city for its losses in public infrastructure, but the state is attractive.

The mayor said he hopes FEMA will change its mind and reimburse the city.

For now, he said he is focused on rebuilding the city's economy as safely as possible.

"The reconstruction of our economy is going to fall on the shoulders of mayors like me."

But he said everyone will have to work together.

"We are going to have to start buying locally and doing all kinds of things to get our economy back when it is safe to do so."

