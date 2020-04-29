"We are the radical monarchs" First – Up News Info

The 33rd season of the PBS documentary series POV will launch on July 20 with the premiere of the broadcast of Linda Goldstein Knowlton We are the radical monarchs. The film, which premiered at SXSW 2019, follows a group of young people of color on the front line of social justice in Oakland, and begins a line of 13 documents that focus on stories of hope and shared humanity.

The premiere of the POV season will be preceded in June by the first POV miniseries, And she could be next. The multi-part documentary, which will air June 29-30 in a special presentation, follows a challenging movement of women of color struggling to transform American politics from scratch. It is produced by a team of women of color.

The announcer said Wednesday in announcing the lineup that 80% of the new season's films were directed by women, and more than two-thirds by filmmakers of color. More than half of the titles come from international sponsorships ranging from Cameroon and Kenya to China and India, among others.

"As the home of documentaries in the United States, PBS is committed to telling stories that deepen understanding and encourage conversation," said Paula Kerger, PBS President and CEO. "Year after year, POV it offers powerful films with diverse voices, and we are delighted to share another extraordinary season with our audience. "

Other documents on the board include the premiere of Sundance The Infiltratorsa and Advocate, which was shortlisted for the Oscars.

The list also includes prime-time specials next year and shorts, streaming, and interactive releases throughout the season. POV Produce educational resources for each episode.

Here is the lineup:

And she could be next

June 29-30, 9 p.m.

Directed by Grace Lee and Marjan Safinia

And she could be next. Follow a challenging movement of women of color as they transform politics from scratch. Filmed during the landmark 2018 midterm elections, the series features organizers and candidates (including Rashida Tlaib and Stacey Abrams) as they fight for a truly thoughtful government, asking if democracy can be preserved and strengthened by the most marginalized. A POV and ITVS co-production in association with the Center for Asian American Media and Latino Public Broadcasting. A co-presentation by Black Public Media and the Center for Asian American Media.

We are the radical monarchs

July 20, 9 p.m.

Directed by Linda Goldstein Knowlton

Meet the Radical Monarchs, a group of young people of color on the front lines of social justice. Set in Oakland, California, the film documents the group's journey as they earn badges for completing units on topics such as being an LGBTQ ally, preserving the environment and disability justice. We follow the two founders as they face the challenge of growing the organization, before and after the 2016 elections. A co-presentation by Latino Public Broadcasting.

lawyer

July 27th

Directed by Rachel Leah Jones and Philippe Bellaïche

A political fire mark in her home country, Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel is known to her opponents as "the devil's advocate" for her decades-long defense of Palestinians who have been accused of resisting the occupation, both violent and not violently. Tsemel, who takes the praxis of a human rights defender to the limit, faces two contentious cases in his tireless search for justice. Official Selection, Sundance Film Festival. Selected for Best Documentary Film for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Chez Jolie Coiffure

August 3rd

Directed by Rosine Mbakam

In this captivating documentary filmed in a small room, viewers enter an underground hair salon with its charismatic owner, a Cameroonian immigrant named Sabine. She and her employees design extensions and stick to their eyelashes as they look at soaps, offer romantic advice, share rumors about government programs to legalize migrants, and talk about life in the country of Cameroon.

About love

August 10

Directed by Archana Atul Phadke

Three generations of the Phadke family live together in their home in Mumbai. When the youngest daughter turns the camera on her family, the personal becomes political as the power structures within the family become visible, and finally unravel. Cruel and comical in equal measure, the film examines the vagaries of affection from generation to generation, united by something stranger than love.

Portraits and dreams

September 7th

Directed by Wendy Ewald and Elizabeth Barret.

Portraits And Dreams revisits photographs created by Kentucky schoolchildren in the 1970s and where their photos were taken. The photographer and artist Wendy Ewald, who guided the students to take their visionary photographs, returns to Kentucky and discovers how the lives and visions of her former students have changed. The film combines the new narratives and perceptions of the now adult students. A POV co-production with funds provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

Child love

September 14, 2020

Directed by Eva Mulvad

With adultery punishable by death in Iran, a young couple makes the fateful decision to flee the country with their son. Love Child follows the trio on their life-threatening journey to seek asylum and witness a mother's heartbreaking struggle to keep her family together and secure a future for her child. Official Selection, Toronto International Film Festival.

In my blood runs

September 21st

Directed by Maya Newell

The 10-year-old Aboriginal Dujuan is a child healer and a good hunter and speaks three languages. However, Dujuan is failing at school and faces increasing scrutiny from welfare authorities and the police. As he veers dangerously close to incarceration, his family struggles to give him a strong Arrernte upbringing along with his western upbringing. We walk with him as he deals with these pressures and shares his truths. A co-presentation of Pacific Islanders in communications.

Our time machine

September 28

Directed by Yang Sun and S. Leo Chiang

When artist Maleonn realizes that his father suffers from Alzheimer's disease, he creates "Papa’s Time Machine," a magical and autobiographical theatrical performance with life-size mechanical puppets. Through the production of this work, the two men face their mortality before time runs out and memories are lost forever. Best Documentary Photography, Tribeca Film Festival.

The infiltrators

October 5th

Directed by Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra

The Infiltrators is a documentary thriller that tells the true story of two young immigrants who are detained by the US Border Patrol. By the way, they are in a dark for-profit detention center. Marco and Viri are members of the National Alliance of Young Immigrants, a group of radical dreamers whose mission is to stop deportations. And they believe that the best place to stop deportations is detention. Official Selection, Sundance Film Festival. A co-presentation by Latino Public Broadcasting.

Softie

October 12

Directed by Sam Soko

Softie follows political activist Boniface "Softie" Mwangi, a bold and bold political activist who decides to run for political office in Kenya after several years of fighting injustice in his country. But carrying out a clean campaign against corrupt opponents with idealism as their only weapon is a challenge. Special Jury Prize, Sundance Film Festival. A POV co-production.

The mole agent

January 25, 2021

Directed by Maite Alberdi

When Sergio, 83, is sent as an undercover spy to a Chilean retirement home to track down alleged elder abuse, he learns a deeper lesson about human connection. Through the camera lens hidden in his decoy glasses, viewers watch as Sergio struggles to balance his task with his growing involvement in the lives of various residents. Official Selection, Sundance Film Festival. A co-production of POV and ITVS.

Overnight

May 10

Directed by Loira Limbal

In New Rochelle, New York, a 24-hour daycare is a lifesaver for parents who work multiple jobs and overtime to make ends meet. Through the stories of two working mothers and a child care provider, Through the Night reveals the personal cost of the growing wealth inequality in the United States and the close ties between parents, children and caregivers. Official Selection, Tribeca Film Festival. A POV and ITVS co-production in association with Latino Public Broadcasting and Black Public Media.