Waze is finally getting a navigation feature you've always wanted: BGR

Waze is testing a navigation feature users have wanted for years: the lane guide.

The app will now show visual guidance for exits and turns during navigation, both on roads and in cities.

The feature will be rolled out first in Israel, followed by other markets.

You're probably not driving as much as you used to because of the new coronavirus health crisis. Data from Apple and Google show that most people have taken seriously the social distancing measures that various governments have imposed, and satellite imagery has shown a significant decrease in pollution in China and other regions after the COVID outbreak. -19. But navigation applications are still useful during the pandemic.

Apple Maps shows coronavirus test sites, and Google Maps and Waze have added a host of COVID-19 features in recent weeks. However, Google's Waze is not only working on measures to help communities during the pandemic, and a new leak tells us that the popular navigation app will soon get a feature users have been asking for since the app exists: support. lane guidance.

Thanks to crowdsourcing real-time incident reporting data, Waze is often the preferred navigation tool for people who drive for a living and drivers who generally commute every day. Waze doesn't necessarily have all the features that are available on Google Maps, for example, including lane guidance. However, Google seems to be looking to achieve feature parity between the two applications. Waze received some major updates recently, including Google Assistant support, as well as an in-app music player for streaming services. Google Maps received reports of incidents and speed limits, which match what is available in Waze.

The lane guide seems like such an essential navigation feature that it's surprising that it's not in Waze yet. The feature can come in handy if you drive on unfamiliar roads and don't know when to change lanes to make sure you get out. The lane guide appears as a graphic representation at the top of the navigation screen, complete with markings consistent with what you would find on traffic signs. The lane you are supposed to be in will be highlighted on the screen, as is the case with the exit indication in the animation below.

Israeli blog GeekTime Posted animation above showing function in tests. The blog said the lane guidance will be implemented in the coming days, with Israel being one of the first markets to obtain it. Other international markets are likely to get the feature soon after that as well, which is what happens with all the new Google Maps or Waze features being developed by Google.

The Waze lane guide will appear on the screen about 500 meters (0.31 miles) before the turn on city roads, or 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) before the highway exit. The animation shows the feature in action for highway exits. However, Waze will not add lane guidance for roundabouts, XDA Developers He says.

Image source: Waze