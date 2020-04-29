[WATCH] Kevin Hart Brings "DL Hughley Uncut" to Pluto TV – Watch Promotion – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Network brings comedian D.L. Hughley's opinion on current affairs and pop culture D.L. Uncut hughley to Pluto TV. The Peabody Award-winning stand-up will join longtime radio co-host Jasmine Sander in the 60-minute live stream format.

The weekly series premieres Friday on Pluto TV.

"Laugh Out Loud is one of the most dynamic and diverse brands in comedy and I couldn't be more excited to partner with them," said Hughley. "I can't wait to get started and talk directly about the issues that matter most to our community without any filter or hesitation."

Laugh Out Loud Out President Jeff Lanagan: “DL's ability to balance humor and reality while tackling almost any topic, no matter how controversial or challenging it is, makes it a great addition to the LOL Network as we launch new paths with our first weekly live series. , Without cutting."

Hart and Laugh Out Loud signed a deal with NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service Peacock in January.

Hughley won a Peabody for his 2012 Comedy Central documentary comedy special D.L. Hughley: the list in danger. Your book How not to get the vaccine and other advice from whites is a New York Times Best seller.

D.L. Uncut hughley premieres at 8 p.m. ET Friday, with new episodes live every week.