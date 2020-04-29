Watch Ellen DeGeneres sweetly surprise a 15-year-old cancer survivor

Last month, Coco johnson She went viral after her family, friends and neighbors surprised her with a parade of social distancing in celebration of her last day of chemotherapy. In the Wednesday episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen Degeneres He kept surprises by giving some gifts to the 15-year-old cancer survivor.
Johnson was diagnosed with rare pediatric bone cancer when she was just 14 years old.
"In late May, my leg hurt a lot," he told the talk show host through a video chat for the show's home edition. "I had had a ski accident a few years before that. So, I thought it was a little pain because of that. But it kept getting worse, and it was worse than any pain I had ever felt. So I went and had an MRI, and the results were abnormal. So the day after my eighth grade graduation, I had to go to Hope City to have a biopsy and that day we found out it was cancer. "
When asked about the most difficult part of his battle with cancer, Johnson cited undergoing chemotherapy, losing hair, and being unable to attend high school with his friends.
"I had to keep a social distance all that time because of my low blood count," continued the teenager from Pasadena, California. "So in a way, he prepared me for this because sometimes when I wanted to see my family and friends I couldn't see my family and friends."
Fortunately, Johnson now "feels great."
"A week after the (viral) video, I went back to (Children & # 39; s Hospital Los Angeles), they did some scans and they were all clear. So I don't have cancer," he said.
Johnson also said that she is a "big fan,quot; of DeGeneres and that she and her parents, April and Kelly, had requested tickets for his show. They got some by April 1. However, the program was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. DeGeneres later revealed that he had something special up his sleeve.
"Not only will you watch the show again when we come back, but we're updating. You're going to come to one of the 12 Days of Giveaways shows. That would be a better show." The 62-year-old star said.
In addition, DeGeneres donated $ 25,000 to Children & # 39; s Hospital Los Angeles on behalf of Johnson, courtesy of Shutterfly.
Watch the video to see Johnson's reaction.
