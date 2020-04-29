Watch Ellen DeGeneres sweetly surprise a 15-year-old cancer survivor

Last month, Coco johnson She went viral after her family, friends and neighbors surprised her with a parade of social distancing in celebration of her last day of chemotherapy. In the Wednesday episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen Degeneres He kept surprises by giving some gifts to the 15-year-old cancer survivor.

Johnson was diagnosed with rare pediatric bone cancer when she was just 14 years old.

"In late May, my leg hurt a lot," he told the talk show host through a video chat for the show's home edition. "I had had a ski accident a few years before that. So, I thought it was a little pain because of that. But it kept getting worse, and it was worse than any pain I had ever felt. So I went and had an MRI, and the results were abnormal. So the day after my eighth grade graduation, I had to go to Hope City to have a biopsy and that day we found out it was cancer. "