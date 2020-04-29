WarnerMedia Buys Dutch Tech Firm The Widget Company As Part Of Streaming Shift – Up News Info

As its switch to streaming continues, WarnerMedia has acquired The Widget Co., a Dutch technology provider.

The deal came through its subsidiary, Turner Broadcasting System Europe. TWC operates in the Netherlands and Hungary. Financial terms were not disclosed.

According to TWC's Linked-In page, the company "places users at the center of an OTT and TV Everywhere world," developing technology solutions for connected TVs, game consoles, set-top boxes and mobile applications.

AT&T-owned WarnerMedia is gearing up for the May 27 launch of HBO Max, which will begin nationwide on AT&T, Apple TV, YouTube TV and Charter platforms. The task of the technical team preparing HBO Max is to ensure that it runs smoothly, not only in terms of content, but also in billing, authentication, and other areas, across a wide range of devices and territories.

International rollout will be fairly gradual for HBO Max, but is expected to contribute significantly to the company's internal goal of 75 million to 90 million subscribers by 2025. The service will be the last of four major new challenges for Netflix, with Disney and Apple introduced theirs last November and NBCUniversal began releasing Peacock on April 15.

WarnerMedia's new CEO, Jason Kilar, who was the founding CEO of Hulu and also worked at Amazon, will officially begin in his new role in May.