VW car sales decline in earnings during coronavirus crisis

FRANKFURT – The automaker Volkswagen saw car sales and operating profit drop in the first quarter when the coronavirus outbreak closed dealerships and halted production.

Global sales fell 23% to 2.0 million vehicles in the first three months of the year, from 2.6 million in the prior-year quarter, the company said Wednesday. Operating profit, excluding financial items such as interest and taxes, fell 81% to 0.9 trillion euros from 4.8 trillion euros ($ 5.2 trillion) a year earlier.

The company said on Wednesday that, despite the disruption of the virus, it remained financially strong with what it called a "robust,quot; cash pile of € 17.8 billion (19 billion%). Sales revenue fell 8.3% to 55.1 billion euros.

Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said in a statement, “The COVID-19 global pandemic substantially impacted our business in the first quarter. We have taken numerous countermeasures to reduce costs and guarantee liquidity, and we continue to position ourselves financially in a solid way. The Volkswagen Group is handling this unprecedented crisis with focus and determination. "

The quarter was marked by the closure of the company's plants due to the virus outbreak. Production has restarted in China and is coming back online in Europe. Car dealerships have reopened in major markets in China and Germany.

The company said it still hoped to make an operating profit for the year, but that the earnings would be "well below,quot; last year.

Volkswagen, based in Wolfsburg, Germany, makes cars with brands like Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, SEAT, Skoda, and Lamborghini.